INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting inside Hovito Ultra Lounge, marking another violent incident that has Indianapolis City Leaders calling for accountability.

The triple shooting was one of two that occurred in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IMPD Chief questions establishment security protocols after downtown shooting

The incidents come as IMPD reports spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime to maintain safety in the downtown area.

IMPD Chief Bailey said the department has allocated about $800,000 in overtime this year alone for bar patrol in the downtown district. IMPD says that number was nearly $600,000 spent in 2021.

"Those individuals that involve themselves in risk behavior that bring guns to bars are the problem," Chief Bailey said.

Police say at least three guns were inside Hovito Ultra Lounge at the time of the shooting. Chief Bailey questioned how weapons entered the establishment despite security measures.

"I have some significant questions about how weapons got into that bar if you say that you have security and that you're doing pat downs or you're using wands," Chief Bailey said.

Downtown business owners say incidents like the weekend shootings create negative perceptions that directly impact their operations.

WRTV

"I've seen after some shootings, like when those kids did the shooting down there. I had my slowest day ever in two years, the day after, and actually the whole week, so they had big time impacts on my business," business owner Akash Duggal said.

Last month, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County denied the liquor license renewal for Moon Bar & Grill, another downtown establishment police linked to multiple incidents involving fights, weapons and gunfire.

Chief Bailey emphasized that preventing future incidents requires accountability from business owners and broader community involvement.

"We need business owners and operators to look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves, 'What part of this do I own, and what can I do better in the future to prevent these things from happening?'" Chief Bailey said.

The ATC tells WRTV that it can confirm that the Excise is conducting its own investigation, in partnership with IMPD's criminal investigation. The Hovito Lounge's permit is active and has no prior actions against it.

—

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.