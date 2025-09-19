Irvington eyes DORA to boost business, community appeal

INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington could soon become home to the city’s first designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA — a move supporters say would boost local businesses and showcase the historic east-side neighborhood.

The proposal would allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments and carry them outdoors within a defined boundary. Drinks would be served in specially marked cups to indicate participation in the program.

“This is an opportunity to showcase what makes our community special,” said City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen who represents District 14. “We want to be a leader in doing this the right way so other communities can follow if they choose.”

City-County Councilor Nielsen says they have been working on the idea for several years. If approved, the DORA would require defined geographic limits, set hours of operation, and sanitation and safety plans.

Irvington, known for its popular Halloween festival, distinctive small businesses and the city’s first neighborhood-level Pride celebration, would be the first in Indianapolis to adopt the concept. There is currently a DORA in place in Carmel.

Supporters say the effort is about more than alcohol sales.

“The East Side has a bit of a bad rap, but that’s not fair,” Arnoldt said. “There’s a lot of really good stuff happening here in Irvington.”

No timeline has been set for when the proposal will reach city officials, but community leaders say they are pushing to move quickly while ensuring the program works for both residents and businesses.

“When we get this across the finish line, we hope to have a little celebration,” Councilor Nielsen said. “It would be a proud moment to be the first DORA in the city of Indianapolis.”