Lollipops and love: Indianapolis east side school uses rewards to keep kids on track

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret that today’s youth face a lot of challenges that often spill into the classroom, and staff at Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School are rolling in rewards to keep students on the right track on Indianapolis’ East Side.

The sounds of cheering echoed through the halls and classrooms as the Bow Wow Behavior Cart — filled each month with different prizes and treats — made its rounds. Janice Jenkins, the school’s dean of culture, started the initiative to encourage students to follow the school’s core values: take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of the building.

"If you did not receive any referrals in the month of September you get lolly pops and love," Jenkins said.

The cart is part of a broader effort to create safety and support for students who are coping with trauma and other hardships.

"Today's society is just stacked up against us. We have a lot of trauma-based children in our school. We want them to have a sense of safety and love, however they can get it," she said.

WRTV

Students who go a month without behavior referrals earn rewards and recognition. Each class also chooses a Bulldog of the Month; that student’s photo is posted in the halls and the child receives a special party.

Kevin Brown, a fifth-grade student, said the program is about consistency. "It's not just one day you should be good. It's every day you should be good."

Leo Caldwell, a fifth-grade student, said he’s noticed changes among classmates. "I've seen people change like them, not getting mad, them not having an attitude, then not getting write-ups as much as they used to."

WRTV

Jenkins said staff frequently fill roles beyond educators, stepping in as surrogate parents, health-care navigators and mental health supporters when students need it.

"People take things for granted and assume that everyone's parents the same. That all of our children receive everything. But we want to make sure we can do what we can do. Give them love when we can, give them hugs. We have to be the parents, the doctors, the healthcare providers. We try to meet their needs," she said.

When students don’t earn rewards, Jenkins believes the program encourages students to keep trying. "If you did not get one this time, there's always next month."

School staff hope the small gestures — lollipops, recognition and a sense of belonging — will steer students toward brighter futures.

"We need a good fix and our children need every opportunity to be good," Jenkins said. "They're much more than their mistakes. I want everyone to understand we don't have bad children and good children. We have children who make bad mistakes and children who make good choices."