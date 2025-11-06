Town finds black mold, electrical hazards at Knollridge Townhomes and Apartments

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland officials are taking action against an out-of-state landlord after documenting extensive code and health violations at the Knollridge Townhomes and Apartments.

Town Manager Ben Lipps and the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department conducted a comprehensive inspection of the property, photographing more than 400 violations they plan to report to the Marion County Public Health Department.

"You have a lot of good residents here that are paying rent. They're contributing to the community, but the landlord's leaving them in bad situations," Lipps said.

The inspection revealed black mold, unmaintained gas meters and exposed electrical and cable boxes throughout the complex. Officials expect to file dozens of reports and send them to the health department.

Residents say they've endured deteriorating conditions while continuing to pay rent.

"When you pay your rent, you expect things to be fixed in your unit. When things are not fixed here, it causes problems like rodents. Homeless people are coming here as well just live in vacant units," Quiana Culver, a resident, told WRTV.

Resident Matea Glover shares some issues she's noticed on the property, and says management is unresponsive.

"We deal with violence and the property manager not coming to fix the properties like black mold, the unit, air not working, pipes busting," Matea Glover said.

Captain Mark Waggoner of the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department said the community deserves better management.

"I'd really love a management company that comes in and takes accountability, tries to make this community a nice, safe, nice environment for the families that deserve to be here and want to be here," Waggoner said.

Residents expressed particular concern about health hazards affecting children.

"Having stuff in our house that's like black mold and stuff like that puts children at harm. Like their health," Glover added.

Cumberland officials say they're working to pressure the out-of-state property owner to address the violations and improve conditions for residents.

