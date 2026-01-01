Victims of New Year's Day celebratory gunfire urge others to practice gun safety

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is recovering after being struck by a bullet that fell from the sky on New Year's Day morning, an incident police believe resulted from celebratory gunfire.

Gabriel West said he was working on the city's southwest side around early Thursday morning when he was hit by what police say was a stray bullet in the 4300 block of South High School Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found West suffering from minor injuries.

"It aches. It feels like a ball peen hammer hit me in the head," West said. "Lucky to be alive."

West said he initially thought he had been struck by a rock or debris from a semi-truck tire. He said his vision went white, and he heard a high-pitched ringing in his ears before nearly passing out.

"I put my hand under my beanie and saw blood all over my hands," West said.

After searching the area, West said he discovered a bullet casing covered in his blood.

"I went back outside to just look and found the .45 bullet casing, hollow point copper jacketed .45 bullet just laying on the ground with my blood over it, and I was like I was shot," West said.

Police classify the incident as reckless behavior related to New Year's celebrations.

West's case wasn't isolated.

Nagela Chery and her family discovered multiple bullet holes in their east side home from what police believe was also celebratory gunfire.

"We was making soup, and at exactly at 12 a.m., we're holding our hands and keep praying right here. And when we hear a big noise," Chery said.

Chery urged people to find other ways to celebrate.

"Don't shoot, don't shoot. They can enjoy but not shooting," Chery said.

West hopes his experience will make people reconsider firing weapons into the air during celebrations.

"Things that go into the sky come down out of the sky. What goes up comes down. Just stop. I mean, it's going to hurt somebody, and today it was me," West said. "You're gonna shoot somebody. It happens every year. And this year it was me."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

