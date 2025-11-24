Weekend crime spree: Multiple Indianapolis teens arrested for car theft and carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple incidents involving juveniles allegedly stealing cars and committing carjackings occurred across Central Indiana over the weekend, leaving victims questioning their safety and law enforcement officials concerned about youth crime trends.

Bionka Oluwadeyi discovered her Hyundai Sedan had been stolen on Sunday morning. An IMPD police report shows four teens, all under 17, took the vehicle and led officers on a chase before being arrested. Oluwadeyi says the interior of her car was left damaged from the incident.

"I just want to know what specifically made them go to my car. Was I being watched?" Oluwadeyi said. "My main thought was if I would have caught them in the act, if they could have harmed me. I didn't know if they had any weapons or anything."

In a separate incident Saturday night, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report shows two children under 16 were arrested for an armed carjacking. The police report lists five other teens as allegedly involved in that case.

"Where are the parents? It's midnight, 3 a.m. Where are your parents? It's like, this keeps happening," Oluwadeyi said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office dealt with a similar situation early Monday when deputies say a 17-year-old led them on a chase from Johnson County into Marion County. Deputies say the teen allegedly drove without headlights before crashing into a garage on South Meridian Street. Deputies say they later found a loaded semi-automatic pistol inside the vehicle.

"You wonder where this kid went wrong, or was he ever on the right path?" said Major Andy Fisher of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Major Fisher said the Johnson County Juvenile Probation Department is seeing an increase in gun charges and resisting arrest charges among youth offenders.

"I spoke with our juvenile probation department today, and they're seeing more gun charges come in there and resisting charges, which is scary. It's scary that the youth right now is going that direction," Major Fisher said.

Major Fisher urged parents to become more involved with their children to help prevent such incidents.

"We have to start as a society getting more involved with our kids, with our youth, and making sure that we give them the direction they need to go," Major Fisher said.

Oluwadeyi echoed that sentiment with a plea to parents in the community.

"Watch your kids, please. Please watch your kids," Oluwadeyi said.

