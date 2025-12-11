West Washington Street rehabilitation project brings major changes to Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three separate crashes on Indianapolis' west side in less than two days have neighbors calling for action, including a deadly hit-and-run Thursday morning that killed a man near the intersection of North Lynhurst Drive and West Vermont Street.

"I have a kid that actually gets on the bus out here, and people don't stop, just fly by the bus, and it's scary to think about that anything could happen," said Brittany Wood, who lives just feet away from where the fatal crash occurred.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

West Washington Street rehabilitation project brings major changes to area

Police believe a Mustang was involved in street racing with another car that crashed into an uninvolved pickup truck near the intersection.

"It's just gonna get worse. That's already bad now. I can imagine how worse it's gonna get," Wood said.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said the department has seen several accidents at this intersection.

The deadly hit-and-run wasn't the only incident in the area. Police say a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday along West Washington Street, and another pedestrian was also hit in the same area. Both incidents happened within a few miles of each other.

City-County Councilor Jared Evans, who represents the area, said recent events have been tragic.

"We know the recent events, you know, some folks have been injured and have lost their lives, and they just can't come soon enough," Evans said.

Indy DPW plans to rehabilitate West Washington Street between Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road in 2026, improving streets, sidewalks, drainage and more in coordination with IndyGo's Blue Line project. The nearly $30 million project aims to make the roads safer.

"Then just down the road, we're gonna have the Girls' School Road Complete Streets project. That's roughly $23 to $24 million and that too is going to rehabilitate the road and readdress the foundations where we need to readdress it," Councilor Evans said.

WRTV

Wood hopes drivers will slow down for everyone's safety.

"To go a couple extra minutes slower, I mean, you're not saving any time. You're not, it's not worth it," Wood said.

In an update Thursday, IMPD said two people were arrested for their involvement in the deadly hit-and-run. Police reports detail an 18-year-old was arrested and facing a preliminary misdemeanor charge of assisting a criminal.

Detectives do not believe there to be any other outstanding suspects.

On Dec. 2, the City of Indianapolis Vision Zero Task Force took a historic step toward improving safety in our city through the formal adoption of the Vision Zero Action Plan. The Action Plan outlines a series of strategies that requires everyone’s involvement to address the safety challenges on our roadways.



The City of Indianapolis is committed to the Vision Zero initiative, which utilizes a data-driven approach to prioritize safe transportation countywide as we work toward eliminating fatal crashes and serious injuries on our roadways.



Indy DPW and our partners on the Vision Zero Task Force take traffic safety seriously. Detailed, thorough crash data allows leaders to address the most serious safety issues in a fair and effective way.



Achieving zero traffic deaths is a shared responsibility and requires everyone in our community to safely and responsibly use our roadways.



In coordination with IndyGo’s Blue Line project, 2026 will see Indy DPW rehabilitate West Washington Street between Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road, bringing improvements to the streets, sidewalks, curbs, traffic signals and drainage. These improvements align with another key part of the Vision Zero initiative which focuses on building safe infrastructure for all road users. Indianapolis Department of Public Works Spokesperson

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.