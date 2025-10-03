Fall fun: Family-owned farm expands, hopes to attract more people to Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — A family-owned farm in Fortville is welcoming guests for another season of fall fun, and this year, they’ve expanded their offerings to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors of all ages.

Piney Acres Farm has been a staple in Hancock County for 20 years. What started as a simple Christmas tree farm has grown into a full-scale seasonal destination.

“We wanted to expand on the trees, so we did,” said Rex Zenor, who founded the farm with the help of his wife and daughter.

Over the years, Piney Acres has blossomed from selling pumpkins to offering a wide variety of activities, including a corn maze, gem mining, hayrides, barnyard animals, and even haunted attractions.

“We sold the pumpkins and the pumpkins turned into a corn maze and then the corn maze turned into a haunted corn maze. Then we just started adding the activity,” Zenor said.

The 73-acre farm now hosts families from across the region, many of whom return year after year.

“It’s combining fun with agriculture,” Zenor said.

“We have a lot of people that have come for many, many years that have made this a family tradition,” added Rachael Hardwick, manager of Piney Acres.

This year, the farm has introduced even more attractions — including an ice skating rink and a brand-new 150-foot dual slide, further enhancing its appeal for fall thrill-seekers.

When the sun sets, Piney Acres transforms into Piney Acres Scream Farm, offering a lineup of nighttime attractions.

“What’s right behind us is the entrance to our trail. It is called Monster House,” said Brandon Doerner, general manager of the Scream Farm.

“We have lasers, we have fire cannons, we have a bunch of fog. We'll have actors out here some of the time,” added Lion Brake, also a general manager at the scream park.

The haunted experience includes a haunted trail, hayride, and a revamped haunted loft.

“So new this year we have three or four new rooms in the loft that we re-did,” Brake said.

Brake, who grew up visiting the farm, now works to recreate the magic he remembers from his childhood.

“There was a lot of memorable spots in the maze behind me. And those are spots that I try to recreate this year,” he said.

Whether during the day with pumpkins and playgrounds or at night with fog and frights, Piney Acres continues to be a destination that draws families to Fortville each fall.

“We always want to make sure that they enjoy it so they come back and their kids come back,” Zenor said.

The farm located at East 1000 North, Fortville, IN, is open Monday-Sunday.

The scream farm is open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7.

The farm told WRTV they will also hold a Holiday light show during the winter.