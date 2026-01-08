A petition is looking to regulate license plate cameras in Indiana. We asked local police how they are used

FISHERS — Automated license plate readers are becoming increasingly common across Hamilton County and other Indiana cities, helping police solve crimes while sparking debate about privacy and oversight.

The cameras, known as Flock cameras, don't monitor driving behavior or speed. Instead, they capture and store every license plate number that passes by, creating a digital trail that law enforcement can access only after crimes occur.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

A petition is looking to regulate license plate cameras in Indiana

"It's really just helping our solvability with cases, and helps us get leads. Sometimes, it may not work out, but it's just one extra tool we have," said Sgt. Angela Ellison with Fishers Police.

The technology recently helped solve a road rage incident in Fishers. When a victim could only describe the suspect's vehicle as a black minivan after shots were fired, officers used the Flock system to locate and arrest the suspect.

However, privacy advocates are raising concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding these surveillance tools.

Walker Lasbury, director of Eyes off Indiana, is working on a petition urging lawmakers to create new policies around the technology.

"In Indiana, there's currently no regulation regulating their use," Lasbury said. "Police departments can retain your data for as long as they like, share it with whomever they like, all without any transparency or oversight at all."

While the cameras might seem similar to Ring doorbell cameras, police say their systems have more restrictions. Fishers police adds that they are required to input a reason for using the flock system.

"You get to own [ring doorbell footage], and you get to look through it whenever you want. And honestly, you can do with it whatever you want. That's not the case for us. We have to use it if there's been a criminal offense," Ellison said.

As technology continues to evolve, Lasbury hopes the state will implement proper oversight measures.

"I like that [Hamilton] County is regulating these cameras. However, if other counties don't do the same, it opens us up to some big issues," Lasbury said.

WRTV asked every other major police department in Hamilton County about their policies on the use of Flock cameras, and their responses are below:

CARMEL POLICE DEPARTMENT:

“The Carmel Police Department uses License Plate Reader (LPR) technology as a lawful and carefully regulated tool to support public safety and criminal investigations. LPRs detect and record license plates and vehicle information that are visible from public roadways and use that information only for official law enforcement purposes.



Use of LPR systems is limited to authorized, trained personnel and is governed by departmental policy, Indiana law, and county-level guidelines. LPR data is considered For Official Use Only and is not publicly released. Access to the system requires secure credentials, all activity is logged and auditable, and manual searches are permitted only when there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.



LPRs are used to assist in locating stolen vehicles and license plates, identifying vehicles associated with wanted persons, AMBER and SILVER Alerts, and supporting active criminal investigations. Automated alert criteria are established by department administrators—not individual officers—to ensure consistency, accountability, and appropriate use.



Data collected by LPR systems is securely stored and retained for a limited period in accordance with Indiana law and Hamilton County and Carmel Police Department retention and disposition requirements. LPR data is not used for random surveillance, tracking individuals, or monitoring lawful activity.



All officers must receive documented training before using LPR systems, and oversight is maintained to ensure the technology is used responsibly and as intended.



The Carmel Police Department is committed to balancing modern technology with respect for privacy and civil liberties. LPRs help officers respond more efficiently, solve crimes more effectively, and focus resources where they are most needed—while maintaining transparency and trust with the community we serve.”

WESTFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Westfield told WRTV that Flock stores all of its data, it is never sold, and can only be used for investigative purposes.

A full FAQ page for Westfield's Flock usage can be found below:

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.