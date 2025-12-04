After arresting a delivery driver, Fishers Police finish delivering dozens of packages

FISHERS — Fishers police officers went above and beyond their duties this week, delivering dozens of packages after arresting a delivery driver during a traffic stop.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop that quickly escalated when the driver fled and abandoned his car, according to Major Ryan Jones with the Fishers Police Department.

"The driver that he was trying to stop ran from the traffic stop into a shopping center area," Jones said. "From there, they were able to detain the subject and get him into custody."

The driver was arrested for dealing marijuana, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect was a package delivery driver with an estimated 40 to 50 packages in his vehicle.

Rather than leave the packages undelivered, Fishers police officers loaded them into their cruisers and delivered them throughout the city themselves.

"They were all throughout the city of Fishers through different beats," Jones said. "So they divided them up by the beats and made the deliveries to the citizens."

The gesture didn't go unnoticed by the community.

Fishers' neighbors took to Facebook to thank their police officers for taking the time to deliver packages right to their doorsteps.

Jones said this type of community service is typical for Fishers officers.

"These officers go above and beyond all the time, whether it's changing tires, getting gas for people that run out of gas," Jones said.

The department views these actions as part of its broader mission to serve the community.

"We're not only out there protecting citizens of Fishers, but we're also out there serving the citizens of Fishers," Jones said. "I think it goes to show the support we have from the community, and we'd like to give the support back to the community."

Amazon confirmed to WRTV that they have no record of the arrested driver in their database of third-party delivery drivers. WRTV was not told which delivery service the suspect worked for.

