Carmel Diwali Festival set to return with expanded celebration at Carter Green

CARMEL — Preparations are underway at Carter Green for the holiday season, but the space will soon host a different kind of celebration before the Christkindlmarkt arrives.

After a successful debut last year that welcomed over 7,000 people to Carmel's midtown, the city will host its second annual Diwali celebration this month — and for the first time, it will take place at Carter Green.

Event organizer Sujata Chugh said the move marks a milestone for the growing community celebration.

“Yeah, it’s kind of historic and we’re very excited about this space,” Chugh said. “We’re very grateful to the city for their flexibility and kind of journeying with us on our vision for this space.”

Diwali, often called the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important holidays in Indian culture.

“Diwali is the Festival of Lights, and it is a festival in which we celebrate good over evil,” said organizer Karen Vohra. “It is a very important time for us all to come together. It’s to have fun. It’s to support each other. It’s to show the diversity.”

Chugh said the event is designed to be inclusive and community-driven.

“We love to celebrate together. We love to celebrate with others,” she said. “Diwali is the most important time of year for that, so it’s simply an extension of the hospitality that you would find in India.”

The festival will feature local artists and performers from across central Indiana.

“We have artists coming from Carmel, from Fishers, Westfield, Zionsville and Greenwood,” said organizer Anindita Sen. “There’s so much local talent here. Let’s tap into that and make this happen.”

Chugh said the event offers more than just food and music; it’s a chance for cultural connection.

“These are the kind of opportunities where we discover what we have in common and what we can enjoy about each other. So it’s meant to be unifying,” she said.

Sen said seeing a Diwali celebration in Carmel feels like progress.

“You feel included. You feel appreciated," she explained.

Chugh said the festival is for everyone.

“It’s not meant to be something that we just keep to ourselves — this festival is for the entire community."

More information on Carmel's Diwali celebration can be found on the city's website.

