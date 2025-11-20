FISHERS — Hamilton County is bucking national trends as office spaces remain in high demand while coworking facilities flourish, drawing both local professionals and remote workers from across the country.

Carmel and Fishers have earned national recognition by Coworking Cafe for their appeal to remote workers, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, among the top 10 best U.S. cities for remote workers. The Hamilton County communities are the only Midwestern cities to crack the expanded podium.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Carmel, Fishers rank among top 10 U.S. cities for workers in national study

Carmel earned its sixth-place ranking with nearly one-quarter (24%) of its workforce operating remotely, supported by strong fiber coverage at 60%, a median income of $71,688, and an unemployment rate of just 2.1%. With average rent at $1,451 and coworking spaces averaging $209 per month, the city has built its reputation on balancing suburban charm with a digitally connected economy.

Fishers claimed seventh place with impressive economic fundamentals, including a median income topping $70,000 and the nation's lowest unemployment rate at just 1%.

The city also boasts some of the most affordable coworking costs in the country, with open workspaces and dedicated desks averaging just $100 per month — ranking third nationally for affordability.

While many office spaces across the United States are operating half empty, Carmel Gateway is experiencing unprecedented growth.

The property has accomplished over 200,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, renovations and expansions, according to Patrick Moyers, senior property manager at Carmel Gateway.

With a 2% commercial vacancy rate, the city of Carmel is running out of office space.

"It's just a great community. Schools are great. The housing climate here is approachable and affordable," Moyers said.

For remote workers, coworking spaces are also thriving in Hamilton County. Launch Fishers hosts 400 to 500 members representing well over 100 companies, providing flexible workspace solutions for professionals who don't need traditional offices.

"I've described this space to my colleagues around the world. And they said, 'Wow, that is really unique,'" said Michael Minshall, a Fishers remote worker.

This work-life balance is drawing people from across the country to Hamilton County communities.

"We have a company that moved down from Chicago. They moved down here because the founders really loved the community," said Rachel Drake from Launch Fishers.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness believes the city's intentional infrastructure development has created an attractive environment for remote workers.

"I would like to think we've really been intentional about building the infrastructure necessary to be an attractive place for remote workers," Fadness said.

WRTV

Whether working in traditional offices or remote settings, professionals consistently cite community as a key factor in their location decisions.

"We have definitely seen an uptick in remote workers and people who are looking for community," Drake said.

"Having this space in this community with the quality of the schools is a big attraction, no question about it," Minshall said.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.