Carmel High School's new polytechnic wing prepares students through hands-on learning

CARMEL, IN — High school senior John Burkle is getting a head start at what he hopes will become an engineering degree at Purdue University while still attending classes at Carmel High School.

Thanks to the school's brand new polytechnic wing, he's gaining real-world experience that's setting him up for success.

"I got a couple of certifications, and I applied for Toyota, and that was able to get me an internship," Burkle said.

The new polytechnic wing at Carmel High School features state-of-the-art facilities that mirror real workplace environments. In the automotive program, students work with equipment identical to what they'll find in professional shops.

"I have impacts, and oil pumps are literally the same. We have these exhaust vents. The lifts are very similar. We actually have that exact same alignment rack and these same tire changing pools," Burkle said.

Zachary Jones, Carmel High School's automotive instructor, says the program provides more than just technical skills.

"Not only does he have hands-on learning experience, but workforce experience. So dealing with managers and bosses and all that stuff," Jones said.

The polytechnic wing extends far beyond automotive and welding programs. Students can also take construction courses where they build actual homes, work in a graphic design studio, use an engineering space, and participate in the school's award-winning radio and TV stations.

Dr. Tim Phares, principal of Carmel High School, says the facility helps students explore their interests while meeting state graduation requirements.

"We want kids to take the classes that they want, and, you know, it's about passions and interests and areas that they might even find employment or future careers in," Phares said.

The program also addresses state-level workforce development needs.

"Whenever you enter that workforce, what have we done to prepare you? And we take great pride in that. And then, obviously, the state benefits," Phares explained.

"We want to keep our Hoosiers here within the state and to join the workforce," Phares added.

For students like Burkle, the experience is already paying dividends in professional development.

"Oh, yeah. Yeah, I think it just builds on the whole job experience, knowing how to talk to like a boss or something, how to be a professional," Burkle said.

Next week, Carmel Clay Schools will host an open house so parents, community members, and potential employers have the opportunity to see the new space.

The Open House will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carmel High School on Sunday, November 2nd.

