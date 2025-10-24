Fishers Community Center set to open with indoor park, state-of-the-art gym, childcare

FISHERS — The new Fishers Community Center welcomed its first users this week before its full opening on November 1st, offering residents a comprehensive wellness facility that combines cutting-edge fitness equipment with family-friendly amenities.

Lloyd Brewer, a Fishers resident, was among the inaugural users testing out the facility's equipment on Thursday.

He praised the center's cardio machines as "the best I've seen" compared to other fitness options in the area.

"Very impressive," Brewer said. "I have worked out at LA Fitness, CRUNCH. As far as the exercise equipment for cardio, this is the best I've seen."

The community center addresses what Brewer sees as a gap in local fitness options. He said Fishers needed this facility because the YMCA had limited gym availability.

Jake Reardon-McSoley, Fishers' Director of Recreation and Wellness, said the center aligns with the city's broader vision.

"I think at a large level, Fishers really aspires to be a world-class destination, world-class city. For that to happen, we know our culture of health has to be woven into our DNA," Reardon-McSoley said.

Beyond fitness equipment, the center features a childcare area where children can stay for up to two hours daily for $25 per month. The facility also includes a massive indoor playground and track that is free for public use.

"When you start a family, it's hard to find time for self-care. This allows our parents to do that all while their kids are having a great time," Reardon-McSoley said.

Fishers resident Kara Bassett, a mother of three children ages three, five and 10, said the childcare option eliminates logistical challenges.

"With the childcare, we don't have to have a place to take the kids or have somebody come to the house, we just all go together," she explained.

She added that the center offers something for every member of her family.

"I have a 10-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old, and it seems like there's going to be something perfect for everybody," Kara said.

Brewer summed up his experience with high praise for the facility's design and functionality.

"Whoever planned this was a master. I'm getting exactly what I need and more," Brewer said.

More information on the Fishers Community Center can be found on their website.

