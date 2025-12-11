FISHERS — Fishers is bringing holiday magic indoors with its first-ever Jingle Bell Junction, a free winter wonderland event running through the next few days at the Nickel Plate Amphitheater.

The indoor holiday celebration offers activities for all ages, from wood carving workshops where families can create their own toys to art projects alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Fishers debuts free indoor holiday event Jingle Bell Junction for families

"We are just not a traditional parks department, as most people think of it. We put on really great, magical experiences for the community," said Marissa Decker from the Fishers Parks Department.

The event launched Tuesday night with a strong community turnout, drawing diverse groups including young adults, couples on date nights, seniors and families with children.

"It's just really bringing the community together and bringing families together. We saw that last night with our first event," Decker said.

Activities are fun for all ages, according to Les Reinhardt from the Fishers Art Council.

"Everyone will be able to participate in making a jingle bell craft, singing carols along with the Fisher's community chorus, enjoying treats, and getting to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus," Reinhardt said.

The event also features interactive music nights where community members can join a quartet for 120 minutes of improvisation, followed by a 90-minute Christmas jazz performance.

"If you're a vocalist or a musician, you can bring your instruments or bring your voice, join the quartet for 120 minutes of improv work, and then we will have a 90-minute Christmas jazz performance," Decker said.

All activities are completely free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

"The beauty of what we're doing is that there is no cost. There are no hidden fees. There are no hidden costs. The only thing would be food and drink for purchase if you desire," Decker said.

WRTV

Reinhardt emphasized the community focus behind the event.

"I feel that Fisher's really focuses on the families in our community and loves to provide these opportunities for families with young children and then also for adults that we love to put out as much as we can to keep our community active, get them engaged with each other, and be creative," Reinhardt said.

The indoor format provides a weather-proof holiday celebration option for Central Indiana families seeking affordable seasonal activities.

"We had lots of families, and everybody was congregating here and just building community," Decker said.

A full list of Jingle Bell Junction events can be found on the Fishers Parks website.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.