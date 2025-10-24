FISHERS — Food pantries across Hamilton County are preparing for a potential surge in demand as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to pause SNAP benefits for Indiana families starting in November.

The current government shutdown is now the second-longest in U.S. history, and if it continues, local food banks could face significant challenges.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Food banks brace for impact as government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits

"The biggest concern is just being able to procure the food and get food into the pantries so our pantries can serve our neighbors in need," said Suzanna Hobson from Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank. "The need that we're seeing is a lot of people who are losing SNAP benefits."

Should the government not reopen before November 4, SNAP benefits in Indiana will be put on pause.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Mitch Roob told WRTV that Hoosier families are being left in "limbo" with "their ability to put food on the table tied up in political gridlock."

"The surest way to protect Hoosiers from a disruption in their SNAP benefits is for Senate Democrats to quickly pass the Clean Continuing Resolution. Until then, families across Indiana are left in limbo — their ability to put food on the table tied up in political gridlock," Roob said in a statement.

Both Indiana senators told WRTV they have voted nearly a dozen times to reopen the government, but claim Democrats are holding American families hostage.

"Senator Young has voted 12 times for a bipartisan bill that would reopen the government, pay our troops and federal workers and fund essential services for the American people. It's sad and unfortunate that Democrats continue to use American families as 'leverage' to advance their partisan agenda. Senator Young will continue to encourage his Democrat colleagues to change course and vote to reopen the government for Americans," a representative from Sen. Todd Young's office said.

"I've voted a dozen times to reopen the government, but Senate Democrats keep blocking it. They even voted against paying our troops and essential federal workers like air traffic controllers who are working without paychecks. Democrats are holding American families hostage to push healthcare for illegals and it's disgraceful," Sen. Jim Banks said via a statement.

In Fishers, food pantries are already struggling to fill shelves to support those who need help.

Beth Myers, Delaware Township Director of Client Services, said demand has increased significantly this year.

"We had in looking at the first three quarters of the year, 275 more visits to our pantry than we did in 2024. We give out about 6,000 pounds of food a month. So while this looks like a lot right now, we go through this amount of food pretty quickly," Myers said.

If the federal government stays closed, that need could grow even more.

"Our food that we have purchased just from month to month has increased about 20-30%, which in our world as a food bank, is a lot," Hobson said.

Scripps News Group Volunteers pack food at a Food Bank of the Rockies distribution center.

This weekend, Delaware Township hopes to find help through a Trick or Eat food drive at the annual Boo Bash.

"Just making a donation to the food pantry in your area would be very helpful. I think sometimes we go into our houses and we don't necessarily see the struggling that other people may be going through," Myers said.

Myers emphasized the pantry's need for non-perishable meals such as rice and soup over snacks.

For those in Indiana who may need assistance if SNAP benefits are paused, the Community Compass app provides locations for free groceries, free meals and pantry locations closest to your home.

You can also find help by calling Indiana 9-8-8.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.