Former IU Football players reflect on the team's success under Cignetti

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana football has transformed into one of the sport's biggest winners, and for alumni who lived through the program's struggles, this season feels surreal.

"Being an alumnus of this school, of this tradition, it's unbelievable," shared Britt Beery, who played offensive line at Indiana from 2017 to 2020.

The Hoosiers' journey to this weekend's Big Ten Championship game represents years of gradual progress under numerous head coaches.

While head coach Curt Cignetti deserves significant credit for the team's success, former players say the foundation was laid by alumni who continued supporting the program through difficult times.

"I think we were 4-8. Then a couple of 5-7 seasons," said former wide receiver Mitchell Paige, who played at Indiana from 2012 to 2016.

"We started 5-7, and then we exploded," Beery said, reflecting on his years with Tom Allen, where the team nabbed a top 10 ranking.

Guerin Catholic's Mitchell Paige arrived at Indiana as a walk-on in 2012, standing just 5'7" and weighing 166 pounds.

"The lady asked me if I wanted a colored pencil and a calendar because she thought I was a fan," Paige said about his first day in Bloomington.

By his junior and senior years, Paige had become a starter, making significant plays, including a memorable 91-yard punt return against Western Kentucky and another return against Michigan.

For Beery, the Indiana program represented something special despite the rivalry in his household.

"My dad played football at Purdue. So, I grew up in the rivalry," Beery said.

Both former players say this season's team possesses something different from previous years.

"Once you get that belief in the program, there's no stopping it," Beery said. "IU has got some mojo this year that I don't think anybody has ever seen before."

"I think more about the level of execution, not as much where (this year's Indiana players) come from," Paige added.

On Saturday, the 12-0 Hoosiers take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship against #1 Ohio State.

Beery and Paige both are expecting an influx of emotions as they watch from the stands.

"It's going to be a very proud moment to be a part of something that's gotten to this point," Beery said.

"I'm getting kind of emotional right now thinking about it because even if you're a small part, every person that I knew there was a small part of where we are now — it's going to be emotional," said Paige.

Following the Big Ten Championship, Indiana is likely to be chosen to play in this year's College Football Playoff.

The final bracket reveal for this year's College Football playoffs will air on ESPN on Sunday, December 7, at noon.

