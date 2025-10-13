Hamilton County growth continues as Westfield welcomes new North American headquarters

WESTFIELD — Hamilton County’s growth continues to surge as Westfield officials celebrated another major business development Monday, highlighting the city’s rapid expansion and appeal to employers.

Mayor Scott Willis said Westfield’s success is rooted in its strong sense of community and quality of life, which make it an attractive location for companies looking to grow.

“I do a lot of groundbreakings, but I’m really proud of this one,” Willis said shortly before breaking ground on Vikan's new North American headquarters. “Westfield routinely ranks as one of the top small cities in America to live in. That’s the kind of community tools that we can bring to the toolbox when a business looks at us to say, 'Hey, this is a thriving community.'”

New commercial projects are taking shape across the city, particularly along U.S. 31, fueling a steady rise in both economic activity and job creation.

“It’s booming,” said Rob Middendorf, executive vice president of Vikan North America. “Half the construction wasn’t going on that’s going on now, just up the road and across on the other side of 31.”

Experts say the city’s continued development offers major benefits for residents and local workers alike.

“We’ve seen a lot of stories lately about economic development and whether it’s worth the investment,” said Kyle Anderson, professor at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. "If you can put your offices where there’s good schools, good quality of life around, you’re really going to draw the best employees.”

Willis said diversifying the city’s tax base through commercial growth is essential for maintaining strong public services and lowering residential taxes.

“90% of our tax revenue in Westfield comes from the residential side of the house,” Willis said. “For us to be able to lower taxes and continue to lean in and invest in our community with better amenities, more public safety, those kinds of things, we need a commercial tax base.”

Anderson added that attracting quality employers has a lasting impact on local prosperity.

“Drawing in businesses that are going to pay, you know, good jobs, good wages — it’s really valuable to the community,” Anderson said.

