Hamilton County Sheriff explains pursuit policies after police chase ends near Fashion Mall

HAMILTON COUNTY — A police chase through Carmel ended a few hundred yards from the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Per a release on Carmel's Facebook page, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop a stolen vehicle near the Keystone on-ramp, leading to the arrest of a suspect on multiple charges, including car theft and firearm possession.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Hamilton Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policies following recent police chase

The dramatic conclusion unfolded in a busy commercial area, alarming witnesses who watched as the pursuit came to a crashing halt.

"The car came screaming down with the police officers in tow. They certainly seemed like they knew what they were doing. I was getting a video because I thought my family surely would not believe the scope of what just happened," said Megan Van Valer, who recorded a video of the chase's end.

After police disabled the vehicle using the PIT maneuver, the suspect fled on foot down a hill towards the mall, where officers eventually arrested him.

"In this area where it's really populated, it was alarming because you don't really feel like you have a lot of place to go," Van Valer said.

The incident is the latest of car chases in and around Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office oversaw 20 car chases last year and has already recorded 12 in 2025.

Police say the decision to initiate a pursuit depends on multiple factors evaluated case-by-case.

"You have to make sure that the reward outweighs the threat to the public. If obviously if school's letting out, traffic's busy or rush hour, those things go into consideration when you're trying to go after someone, whether or not to pursue," said Sgt. Bryan Melton with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

For drivers who encounter a police chase, officials recommend staying calm and aware.

"Just be aware and maintain your traffic. No sudden movements. No immediate braking. If you can get over the shoulder of the road safely by all means do it. The likelihood of encountering a pursuit is small. Knowing how to respond can protect you, your passengers and everyone else on the roadway," Melton added.

Van Valer says she felt the officers had a handle on the situation.

"The whole thing was very surreal, and it just happened so quickly. The police officers certainly seemed to know what they were gonna do, which I was grateful for," she said.

Carmel Police provided an update via Facebook regarding the chase:

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.