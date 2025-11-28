Hamilton County volunteers deliver 7,400 Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need

NOBLESVILLE, IN —Dozens of volunteers in Hamilton County came together early Thanksgiving morning to deliver more than 7,400 meals to neighbors in need, continuing a 45-year tradition that has become even more crucial as families face mounting challenges.

The Good Samaritan Network organized its 45th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner delivery, providing complete holiday meals to residents across Hamilton County who struggle to afford additional holiday expenses.

"You'd have a lot of people who just barely make it. They're able to take care of themselves, stabilize themselves, but when Christmas or a holiday comes, they don't have that extra dollar to stretch," Nancy Chance from the Good Samaritan Network said.

Volunteers prepared and delivered meals that included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, and desserts.

The meals were cooked at White River Christian Church before volunteers loaded them into their cars for delivery to neighborhoods and communities throughout Hamilton County.

This year's event carries extra significance as nonprofit organizations face uncertainty with federal and state grant funding changes, creating additional hardships for community support services.

"We are all really struggling right now with all the different changes in the way things are happening with federal grants, state grants. I mean, they're all going away, or there's change coming in many things, and it's caused some hardships on some of our not-for-profits," Chance said.

The volunteer effort brought together people of all ages, including young community members eager to give back during the holiday season.

"It's really important that people see young people are still able to, you know, use our strength and work together and also give back," volunteer Gracia Bujambi said.

Despite the early morning hours and cold weather, volunteers found motivation in the gratitude of meal recipients.

"Yes, it might be a little uncomfortable, you know, to wake up at, you know, a very early time, you know, come out and be in the cold, you know, freezing. But, you know, the joy that, you know, you see on people's faces, and how grateful and thankful that they are for you to be able to come and provide that meal," volunteer Dieumerci Mujambere said.

Volunteer Brian Beck praised the dedication of those who stepped outside their comfort zones to help their community.

"It's amazing to watch people just step up because they're out of their element, you know, and you bring them in and young girls, young boys, they'll just, they just start working, and they won't stop. They just keep going," Beck said.

The meal delivery program serves an important role beyond providing food, addressing social isolation that affects many community members, particularly seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

"I think people don't realize how lonely people are and how people really need that little extra oomph, especially the seniors and veterans and some of the people with handicaps that can't get out and do a lot of things," Chance said.

There are plenty of other volunteer opportunities available throughout the holiday season on the Good Samaritan network website.

