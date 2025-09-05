Hamilton County’s new trail system connects 4 cities, Here’s how to ride it

HAMILTON COUNTY — Cyclists, walkers, and runners in Hamilton County can now travel between Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, and Fishers without ever sharing the road with a car.

The new network, called the Hamilton County Hubway, links four major trails — the Monon Trail, the Midland Trace Trail, the Nickel Plate Trail, and the soon-to-open 106th Street Trail.

“We have the Monon Trail, we have the Midland Trace, there's the Nickel Plate Trail, and then the brand new 106 will be opening this fall,” said Gabby Blauert with Visit Hamilton County. “We're really excited to have that connectivity throughout the county," she added.

The system has been decades in the making, with millions of dollars invested in expanding trail access and linking communities.

“This investment in our community is multi-millions of dollars, and it's been many years in the making,” said Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Stice. “So there's a huge economic impact that people come here and want to recreate in Hamilton County because of the trails.”

Local cyclists say the expansion makes it easier and safer to explore.

“It's been a huge deal,” said Carmel cycling advocate Matt Tanner.

“One of the greatest things I saw having a kid here was their ability to go out on their own and explore and be with friends and ride a bike.”

Businesses along the routes are also seeing a boost.

“Yeah, for sure it's been fantastic for us,” said Caroline Commons of Rivet Coffee in Westfield, located just off the Midland Trace Trail.

“It's a really great way that people can access us. We're grateful that we can be a destination just off the trail.”

With more than 600 miles of trails throughout the county, officials say the Hubway is designed to enhance both recreation and accessibility.

“With this added connectivity, it's just an added bonus that you can now go from Fishers to Carmel with all these new investments that are happening around Hamilton County,” said Kara Hall with the City of Fishers.

Blauert said the new system benefits both residents and visitors.

“It really benefits people in a wide variety of ways,” she said. “It makes it easier to get to restaurants or attractions. There's a really great accessibility component.”

The Hubway will officially be complete this fall when the 106th Street Trail opens, linking Carmel and Fishers. Free trail maps are available on the Visit Hamilton County website.