High schoolers coached by Phillip Rivers to attend Colts-Jaguars game Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers returned to professional football this month at age 44, leading the Indianapolis Colts after spending time coaching high school football in Alabama.

Rivers, who was closer to Hall of Fame eligibility than his playing days, made the comeback to help Indianapolis reach the postseason.

"You get to play football potentially for four more weeks, and maybe then some," Rivers said upon joining the Colts in mid-December.

Before his NFL return, Rivers coached high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

This weekend, his players traveled north to Indianapolis to watch their coach play quarterback for the Colts.

"He's going to do things the right way. He's not going to take shortcuts and he's going to give everything his best," said Noah Moss, who played for Rivers at St. Michael Catholic High School.

The Colts organization helped arrange tickets for Rivers' former St. Michael Catholic High School players to attend the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After hosting watch parties in Alabama, the team was excited to see their former coach in person.

"It's just going to be a weird feeling seeing them out there playing, almost like we have another teammate out there playing," Moss said. "It's going to be definitely a memory we'll all keep for the rest of our lives."

The St. Michael Catholic High School players say Rivers maintained the same personality whether coaching or playing professionally.

"My sophomore year, some kid on the opposing team was pointing to his finger, saying that coach didn't have a ring," Moss said. "(Rivers) told him to eat a bologna sandwich. I think that might be my favorite thing I've ever heard him say."

Rivers' former St. Michael Catholic High School players say he taught them valuable lessons about integrity and effort.

"He's kind of taught me from my first year, learning from him. It's like always do things right and never cheat your team," another player, Ken Thomas, said.

River's running back, Elijah Mitchell, added that the coach pushed him to always give it 100%.

"Take on his challenges, do your best, whatever you have," Mitchell said.

The Colts are set to face off against AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, this Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.

