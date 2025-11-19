Indiana health leaders tackle growing diabetes crisis affecting nearly 700,000 Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 700,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with diabetes, and health care leaders are seeking solutions.

At a Wednesday morning meeting hosted by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), health officials discussed the growing diabetes and obesity crisis affecting Hoosiers.

According to the ADA, an estimated 45,000 additional Hooisers are expected to be diagnosed within the next year. An estimated two million Hoosiers are currently living with pre-diabetes and may not be aware.

The problem is getting worse among younger people, according to Marion County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Virginia Caine.

"We're seeing a greater number of adolescents now developing type 2 diabetes in their early 20s. 10 years ago, we didn't see that until they were like in their 50s," Caine said.

Craig Jackson, CFO of Citizens Energy Group, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts.

"To share ideas on ways that we can continue to fight diabetes, fight obesity and just really raise the overall general awareness," Jackson said.

The main barriers Hoosiers face are affordability and accessibility of diabetes care.

According to the ADA, more than 50% of households with diabetic patients spend over $200 a month on diabetes care.

"We really have to figure out how we can get the appropriate insurance that has good benefits, okay, where I can afford it, I can be accessible and I may need more than just catastrophic insurance," Caine said.

Organizations like Northwind Healthcare are working to address these issues by bringing stakeholders together.

"It's really about bringing employers and decision-makers and those hospitals and care providers together at the table to help discuss access," said Betsy Bigler, Northwind Healthcare's COO.

Some employers are taking action to support their workers with diabetes. Nick Ioannacci from USI Insurance Services explained how companies are adapting their benefits.

"What employers are thinking about right now is going ahead and subsidizing these medications to make it easier for employees to afford them. But that comes with engaging with a blueprint or additional program to help them," Ioannacci said.

Despite the challenges, Caine believes Indiana has the resources to lead the nation in diabetes care, particularly with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly headquartered in the state.

"If you have one of the most premier industry giants in your community and you have such a collaborative Indianapolis community, you can't tell me why we're not number one in the country having the best diabetes rates," Caine said.

The Marion County Health Department hosts Diabetes education seminars. More information on those events can be found here.

