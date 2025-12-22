Indiana state lawmakers pushing for first casino in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis could soon get its first casino if a bipartisan effort in the Indiana Legislature gains momentum this session.

State Sen. Aaron Freeman says he is filing a bill this week to bring a casino to Indianapolis, which could bring the first casino to the capital city.

"I just want it to be a discussion and to be able to work with the House and what they think where this casino should go," Freeman said. "I just want Indianapolis to be to have its opportunity to be in the mix."

The Republican senator's effort has drawn support from across the aisle, including State Senator Greg Taylor, a Democrat who represents District 33.

"The bipartisan effort shows that we're putting politics aside on this issue," Taylor said. "We're talking about a benefit to the entire state of Indiana."

Visit Indy has also backed the proposal, saying:

"Visit Indy supports the State of Indiana and City of Indianapolis working together to bring a casino to downtown Indianapolis. Our expectation is that the project’s quality of experience and specific location will align with the best interests of our major convention and event customers and stakeholders."

Lawmakers argue the state desperately needs the revenue a casino would generate.

Early studies by the Indiana Gaming Commission estimate that an Indianapolis casino could generate $170 million in gaming tax receipts for the state, more than double the value offered by placing a casino in northwest Indiana.

"Not only does Indianapolis have a unique position from a convention standpoint, but we also are the economic engine for the state of Indiana," Taylor said.

Freeman emphasized the revenue potential, questioning the purpose of Indiana's gaming system if not to maximize state income.

"If the goal of our gaming system in Indiana is not revenue, then somebody's going to have to explain to me what gaming is in Indiana," Freeman said. "If it's revenue, Indianapolis obviously would generate the most money."

Taylor stressed the importance of ensuring other parts of the state benefit from any Indianapolis casino development.

"We need to make sure that they have a piece of the pie, too," Taylor said. "This could be a collaborative effort, in my opinion, that benefits the state of Indiana as a whole."

The city of Indianapolis says it looks forward to working with the legislature should they move forward with the plan.

A spokesperson with the city said:

The City has been in discussions on a potential downtown casino development since the end of the 2025 legislative session. It is no surprise that the study commissioned by the Indiana Gaming Commission showed that Indianapolis’ thriving sports, events, and entertainment economy is primed for this type of investment.



The City will continue to engage community stakeholders and assess the viability of this potential development. When the Indiana General Assembly reconvenes next month, the City will remain in conversations with state legislators should they decide to move this proposal forward.

Not all residents support the idea. Fred Andrews, a lifelong Indianapolis resident, hopes lawmakers focus on other priorities.

"I wouldn't put dollars in the casino. I work too hard for my dollars," Andrews said. "We have enough gambling as it is. With the lotteries and all that. You know what? I'm a poor man. I don't have dollars to give."

Christina Gray, the head of the Indiana Council of Problem Gambling, says the state must do to support those struggling with gambling addiction before making it more accessible.

"Problem gambling is considered a disease, and so we need to address it that way. We need to view it that way as a disease, and these people are going to be struggling with this disease the rest of their life, and they need to learn how to resist the urge to continue to gamble. And so through treatment and possibly GA meetings or just getting help," Gray explained.

More details on the Indiana Council of Problem Gambling are available on their website.

