CARMEL — Carmel Mayor Sue Finkham delivered her second annual State of the City address at the Payne & Mencias Palladium Monday night, outlining key achievements and plans for the city that has once again been named one of the best places to live in the United States.

Key takeaways from Carmel's State of the City Address

Key Wins and Challenges

The Mayor began the annual event by acknowledging the several awards the city has been recognized with over the past year.

"We want to be known as a place where people come because it's the best place in the country to live," Finkam explained while reminiscing on the numerous accomplishments.

Carmel has maintained its reputation as one of the top cities to live in nationwide, but this success has brought new challenges. The first-term mayor specifically addressed how Indiana's new property tax law, known as SEA 1, has created obstacles for local development and businesses.

"We've had unusual external circumstances like SEA 1. All of that impacts our businesses' ability to do their jobs and also development," Finkham said.

Infrastructure Investment

Finkham emphasized infrastructure as a critical focus area, particularly for supporting local businesses and public safety.

"Continued investment in our infrastructure is what's going to keep us advancing in that public safety realm. Whether you're a business owner, whether you're a resident, whether you're a visitor, Carmel has something for everybody," Finkham said.

The city's business environment remains strong, with only 2% vacancy in office space.

Jack Russell from the OneZone Chamber of Commerce highlighted the city's strategic approach to development.

"We're investing heavily in infrastructure. We're continuing to build quality of life. More importantly, we're intentional with our development," Russell said.

Technology and Innovation

The mayor, who campaigned on efficiency in 2023, outlined plans for incorporating new technology to improve city services, including artificial intelligence and updated software systems.

During the address, she demonstrated new snowplow mapping technology as an example of the city's tech investments.

The Mayor also announced the rollout of Carmel 3-1-1. A new app where residents can request that the city make repairs or give feedback on city-sponsored events.

"What we're trying to do is invest in tools and technology that they can use to do their jobs even better, whether it be implementing AI, whether it be changing the software system that we use, rolling up our sleeves and saying, 'How can we serve the citizens better?'" Finkham said.

Carmel also outlined a series of recently completed and upcoming projects. You can view the status of those projects on the city's website.

