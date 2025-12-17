FISHERS — A life sciences company is making a major investment in Fishers, bringing hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of high-paying jobs to the Hamilton County community.

INCOG, a contract manufacturing company specializing in pharmaceutical products, announced plans to invest $200 million and add 1,000 jobs by 2030. The expansion will significantly grow the company's already substantial footprint in Fishers.

Life Sciences company to invest $200 million, add 1,000 jobs in Fishers by 2030

"I'm excited about this type of announcement because it's affirmative to what we already know, which is that Central Indiana can be a hub for life sciences," said Mayor Scott Fadness.

The company focuses on contract manufacturing for pharmaceutical companies, helping them get drugs into their final product by filling medications into syringes, vials and cartridges.

"They have a drug, and they partner with us to be able to get it into the final presentation," INCOG CEO Corey Lewis shared.

The expansion represents massive growth for INCOG's workforce.

"Thinking that we're going from just north of 400 people to 1,000 people over the next five years, that's phenomenal," Lewis said.

Fadness said the investment represents the type of growth the city wants to see.

"It's not just growth, it's the type of growth that we're most excited about. I mean, INCOG represents a new industry here in the City of Fishers," Fadness said.

The Republican mayor noted that the community continues to attract diverse businesses across multiple sectors.

"We were in the tech sector, we were in software as a service. Now we see life sciences growing. Different companies growing in different ways in our city really speaks to the kind of vibrancy and vitality of our community," Fadness said.

For INCOG, Fishers brings a community appeal that helps with recruiting top talent in the industry.

"It's big from the standpoint of people like to be able to live and work in the community," Lewis said.

The impact on Fishers will be substantial given the city's size.

"Our community is only 110,000 people. So when a company comes and says we're gonna bring 1,000 jobs, good-paying jobs to our city, that is truly impactful," Fadness said.

Lewis emphasized the meaningful nature of the work INCOG performs in the life sciences sector.

"Everybody likes to have a purpose in life, and what we do at INCOG certainly has the ability to affect that on a go-forward basis," Lewis said.

Construction is set to begin in early 2030. More information on INCOG can be found on the company's website.

