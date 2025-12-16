Many Hoosier drivers aren't moving over for emergency vehicles; Carmel Police are hoping to change that

CARMEL — The Carmel police are introducing new technology to protect officers during traffic stops, following a weekend when three Indiana State Police vehicles were struck while parked on the roadside.

The city is using a device that sends push notifications to drivers using Waze navigation when emergency vehicles are conducting stops. The technology is placed in 90% of Carmel police vehicles and automatically alerts nearby drivers to move over.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Carmel Police roll out new tech to protect officers during traffic stops

"We often focus on officers killed in the line of duty through criminal acts, but what we don't focus on quite as much is the accidental assaults and injuries that occur with officers, which happen far more often," Drake Sterling, Carmel Chief of Police, said.

The implementation comes during a critical time for officer safety on Indiana roads. Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police emphasized the importance of the state's move-over law.

"You must move over. That's the priority. If you cannot move over, then you have to reduce your speed by at least 10 miles an hour and proceed with caution," Perrine said.

"We had three ISP vehicles hit just this weekend on the side of the road. We don't want to be there. We're there because there's an emergency. After all, somebody needed our help," Perrine added.

When drivers receive the notification, they get a push alert telling them there's an emergency vehicle in the area and to proceed with caution.

Mayor Sue Finkam said the city wants to ensure drivers have adequate warning to move over and protect everyone involved.

"We want to make sure that our drivers have enough warning as much as possible to get over and get out of the way for an emergency vehicle to protect themselves, the officers, and anyone walking," Finkam said.

Carmel is the first community in Indiana to implement this technology. Other agencies across the state are monitoring the program's effectiveness.

"We are the first community to do this in the state, and there are many other entities, organizations and agencies looking at us to see how it goes," Finkam said.

Sterling noted that officers appreciate any technology that increases awareness of roadside hazards.

"Whether or not you're getting the notifications that there's an emergency vehicle in the area. You know, our officers certainly appreciate it, just like you would if you were on the side of the road — being mindful of all hazards," Sterling said.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.