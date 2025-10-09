Not everyone can afford a home in Hamilton County. Some are working to change that

HAMILTON COUNTY — As home prices continue to rise in Hamilton County, local organizations are working to make housing more attainable for families struggling to find a place to live.

Realtor Dani Robinson with FC Tucker has witnessed the rapid growth firsthand.

“I’ve moved a lot of people from a lot of different places into this county. It is a great place to live,” Robinson said. “There’s wonderful restaurants, there’s foods, there’s trails, there’s schools.”

But Robinson said the booming housing market isn’t accessible for everyone.

“I have one little gal right now, and she’s in this market, and she’s in that under-$450,000 price point, and she’s struggling a little,” Robinson said.

The average home price in Hamilton County now exceeds $450,000, making homeownership out of reach for many Hoosier families.

That’s where Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development, or HAND Inc., steps in.

The nonprofit works to build, preserve and advocate for affordable housing across the county.

“The reality is there’s just as much need here as there is in any other community,” said Andrea Davis, executive director of HAND. “It just looks different.”

Davis said housing costs are increasing much faster than local incomes, making it difficult for many people to stay in the communities they love.

“We know housing costs are rising much more quickly than incomes, and that’s creating a difficult situation for folks who want to live in this wonderful community,” she said.

HAND has already created housing options for more than 200 residents at reduced rent, allowing them to save for future home purchases.

“It gives you the breathing room that you need to kind of think about how do I save? What changes can I make in my spending decisions?” Davis said.

Robinson offered advice for buyers navigating today’s competitive market.

“Get with an agent, get educated, and listen to your agent,” she said. “Work with your agent and become a good team with your agent, and you will find the right house.”

She also noted that Hamilton County is seeing more housing options for older adults.

“We have a whole lot of 55-and-better communities coming into the county,” Robinson shared.

Davis said her goal is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to live in Hamilton County, regardless of income.

“If our community only has single-family homes and big fancy apartments, then we’re missing options for a lot of the folks that need them,” she explained.

More details on HAND can be found on their website.

