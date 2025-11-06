Parents revolt against school boundary plan in Indiana's fastest-growing district

WESTFIELD, IN — Parents in Westfield are expressing frustration with the school district's proposed rebalancing plan, saying they feel unheard in the decision-making process.

Westfield Washington Schools has experienced exponential growth alongside the city, prompting the district to consider rebalancing or redrawing school boundaries to ensure each elementary school has equal students, staff and resources.

According to the district's website, WWS is the fastest-growing school district in the state of Indiana. Enrollment in K-4 elementary schools has increased by 660 students over the past five years. The proposed rebalancing would affect approximately 34% of students, moving them to a new school, which the district says is comparable to or lower than the impact of other proposed maps.

However, parents like Kristina Knapp and Robert and Erin Neis believe the plan would negatively impact their children's education and safety.

"Everything we're seeing is just not adding up to this is the best thing for the students or the best thing for the teachers or the current administration," Robert Neis said.

Knapp said parents have struggled to have their voices heard in the process.

"We had to beg for them to listen to us," Knapp said. "We have been told that this isn't even really a vote. They know what they're going to do, and they plan on adopting that plan regardless of anything that anyone says."

The rebalancing would move children from Oak Trace Elementary to the building formerly known as Westfield Intermediate School. The new location sits just steps away from U.S. 31, raising safety concerns among parents.

"They're going to have to yell over the sound of semi-trucks and cars blowing past every day in order to hear each other," Knapp said.

The district says this adjustment creates a more consistent experience for younger students and strengthens both academic and social development while balancing enrollment, reducing crowding, and providing students with greater space and resources.

Neis said families would prefer other elementary school options in the district but feel forced into an undesirable situation.

"We would happily go to any of the other seven schools, but there's clearly one that no one wants to go to, and people are being forced there," Neis said about the elementary school being placed in the Intermediate school building.

Erin Neis said parents have requested health information about asbestos, mold, lead and paint for the older building, but no records could be found.

Westfield Washington Schools declined to comment for this story on Thursday, but said they look forward to sharing more information with families at Tuesday's meeting before the vote occurs.

More information on the rebalancing plan can be found on the district's website.

