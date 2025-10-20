FISHERS — Homes and cars were damaged by gunfire early Sunday morning in Sunblest, one of Fishers' largest subdivisions, leaving longtime residents concerned about safety in their typically quiet neighborhood.

Fishers Police responded after residents initially thought they heard fireworks, but damage discovered Sunday morning revealed evidence of bullets striking property.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Residents shaken after gunfire damages homes and cars in Fishers' neighborhood

"Someone thought they heard shots fired or fireworks. Sunday morning when someone saw some damage and called us back, then we were able to find damage consistent with a bullet," Fishers Police Sgt. Angela Ellison said.

Barb, who has lived in Sunblest for 23 years, said she has never witnessed anything like this weekend's incident.

"There's no doubt that somebody could have or someone have been, you know [killed], it just is unnerving because your safety has been eliminated," Barb said.

The gunfire has raised serious concerns for law enforcement about the perpetrator's disregard for public safety.

"It's super concerning because obviously whomever did that had no regard for damage to a house or a vehicle, let alone a person," Ellison said.

Several neighbors who live on the affected street declined to go on camera or share security video of the incident due to safety concerns. They confirmed this type of event has never happened in their neighborhood before and expressed hope that measures will be taken to prevent future incidents.

Despite the unsettling nature of the shooting, residents maintain confidence in local law enforcement's ability to address the situation.

"I do go back to the Fishers Police Department and how good they are. And I feel like they're going to get this under control and handle it the best of their ability," Barb said.

WRTV

Police are increasing patrols in the area and encouraging community cooperation in their investigation.

"I know the officers that are on patrol and their regular assignments are increasing that. We just need those neighbors to continue to call us. Whenever they see something suspicious, call us immediately," Ellison said.

Fishers Police have not arrested anyone at this time. Anyone with video or information regarding the shooting in the Sunblest neighborhood is encouraged to call Fishers detectives.

Those with information can contact Fishers PD directly by dialing 317-595-3300.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.