Suspected drunk driver runs into Carmel Fire truck, raising concerns about OWIs

CARMEL — A suspected drunk driving incident involving the Carmel Fire Department this weekend highlights growing concerns about impaired driving on one of Hamilton County's busiest roads.

The incident occurred on 146th Street while firefighters were responding to a separate car accident. According to Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department, the timing could have been catastrophic.

"They had probably 30 seconds to a minute before one of the firefighters was actually getting equipment or putting equipment back on the truck right where the driver hit," Griffin said.

Griffin emphasized the dangers first responders face on the busy thoroughfare that runs east to west through Hamilton County.

"That's basically a main line that runs all the way through our county. So people drive fast on it. Sometimes they think, you know, I'm fine to drive. I've had a couple," Griffin said.

Data from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows the county is on pace to surpass 2024's total OWI numbers with 106 reported from January through August.

146th Street was the top location for those arrests.

"It's very concerning, especially we live in a day and age where there's Uber, there's Lyft, there are ways that you don't have to drive," Griffin said.

Denise Niblick, who works with Indiana Mothers Against Drunk Driving, says the financial cost alone should deter impaired driving.

"If you think of the cost of $15 Uber versus potentially up to $10,000 for an OWI or a DUI, it's really no comparison, right?" Niblick said.

Niblick advocates for planning before going out.

"We want to make sure that you make a plan. If you don't drive there, you can't drive back, right? So if you're prepared to make the best decision and sound mind, then that means you're less likely to make a very dangerous choice later," Niblick said.

She believes the holidays provide an opportunity to educate family members about responsible drinking.

"Tell them if you decide to have an adult drink that has alcohol on it, tell them that means I'm not going to drive home," she explained.

"Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. And the only way we change that is by a society saying we are done with this. This is not appropriate. And we want to make sure our community is safe at the end of the day," Niblick said.

The county highway department is working to improve 146th Street with numerous traffic changes over the next few years.

