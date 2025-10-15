WESTFIELD — Developers are moving forward with plans for a major residential development that would add more than 2,200 homes to Westfield's northwest corner, as officials work to balance rapid growth with maintaining the community's small-town character.

The proposed Ironstone development would span 800 acres and include a mix of housing types, from smaller lot homes to village-style residences with alley access. The project also includes a mixed-use component, featuring dining and entertainment options near the Monon Trail.

TAKE A LOOK: Westfield considering 2,200-home development project

"The concept is to create a village in this part of Westfield that offers basically housing types across the whole spectrum," said Paul Rioux, president of Platinum Properties, the company behind the development.

"There's about 2,200 units in total planned. But some of that is a mixed-use component, sort of a little crossroad village here where we can use the Monon and build some public access to the trails, where you'll also have opportunity for dining and fun things to do."

Mayor Scott Willis said the development aligns with the city's comprehensive plan to create distinct neighborhoods that preserve Westfield's community feel despite its rapid expansion.

"I've always bought into the theory that if you're not a growing city, you're a dinosaur," Willis said. "I think it's important that we continue to accept and continue to lean in to good development in our community."

Willis emphasized that the new development is designed to maintain the city's character through careful planning.

"What we're trying to do with this new comprehensive plan is have these little pockets of development where you feel like you live in a small town, even though you live in a big city," Willis said.

The mayor acknowledged concerns from some residents about infrastructure keeping pace with growth. He outlined several measures being taken to address these issues, including widening 191st Street to a four-lane boulevard and adding roundabouts.

"We got 191st Street being widened to a four-lane boulevard next year. The following year, we're bringing in roundabouts," Willis said.

Willis tells WRTV that the developers plan to donate land to the school district to support the growth these future homes will bring.

"They're donating 40 acres of land for free to our school district so that they have the ability to build an elementary school to support the future population of that project," Willis said. "I feel really good about the effort that's been spent planning for this kind of future growth."

Rioux said there is strong demand for housing in Westfield.

"What we have is demand from builders, demand from the growth and population of people who want to live here," Rioux said.

Willis stressed that the city is taking a measured approach to development rather than simply approving projects without consideration for long-term impacts.

"We're not just slapping up homes to grow," Willis said. "We're trying to do things the right way. We're trying to create the right experiences and amenities in our community."

The developers will host a neighborhood meeting to address questions about the project on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel (Legends Hall), 18592 Carousel Lane, Westfield.

The rezone request will appear before the Westfield Plan Commission at Westfield City Hall for a public hearing on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7 p.m.

—

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV as a reporter in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.