The Right Mann for the Job: How Police Chief John Mann used connection to change a community

NOBLESVILLE — When John Mann became Noblesville’s police chief in early 2020, he quickly faced challenges that would test anyone.

“About three weeks into it, [we] get hit with COVID,” Mann said. “And then six months later, we were going to get hit with the biggest social unrest that the country’s ever seen. But we found out that that didn’t really matter if our foundation was right.”

That foundation — one built on compassion and connection — reshaped the department’s culture.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said Mann was exactly the kind of leader Noblesville needed.

“It was time for a change in the Noblesville Police Department. It was time for a culture shift,” Jensen said. “I met John Mann, and it made perfect sense to me.”

Instead of focusing solely on arrests and procedures, Mann encouraged officers to connect with the community.

“People don’t want robotic officers. They don’t want facts-only people,” Mann said about his approach. “They want people they can engage with — the person behind the uniform, that’s what the community needs to see.”

Officers said the department grew closer under his leadership.

“We laughed together. We cried together, experienced everything that you should when you’re fighting crime together,” said Officer Jillian Fetters.

Sgt. David Barnes agreed.

“He brought out the best in all of us," Barnes added.

Incoming Chief Brad Arnold said stepping into Mann’s role will not be easy.

“I’ve been telling everybody it’s been bittersweet — to have somebody like John Mann, it’s going to be tough,” Arnold said.

Arnold said Noblesville residents should expect the same leadership that has made Noblesville one of the safest suburbs in the country.

Mann, however, expressed full confidence in his successor.

“You know Johnny Mann may have been okay, but Brad Arnold will be the best chief Noblesville’s ever seen. Period,” Mann said.

Despite the success seen around community safety, Mann insisted the credit belongs to the officers.

“This isn’t the Johnny Mann Show,” he said. “That’s why I said about bringing them up — the officers’ hearts. Man, that’s what put us on the map.”

As he prepares for retirement, Mann said what he will miss most is the people.

“Things are great in Noblesville not because of me,” Mann said. "We have 111 officers out there working. I mean, tirelessly every day. It’s because of them.”

Mann is set to retire in early October when Brad Arnold is sworn into the role.