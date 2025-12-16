"They're treated like rock stars": How authentic German culture made Carmel's Christkindmarkt #1 yet again

CARMEL — For nearly a decade, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been ranked one of the best Christmas markets in the entire country, bringing in millions of dollars of economic revenue to Carmel.

For the fifth time in its eight-year history, the Christkindlmarkt was named by USA Today as the top Holiday Market in the United States. But if you ask what makes this place so special, many will say it's the German authenticity.

Each year, the market brings in artists directly from Germany to share their culture. One artist spent the morning with WRTV, explaining how Carmel brings that German magic to Indiana each year.

"It's called Hampelmann — Or we also call it Schnölkastbäl," said Maria von Mücke, a German artisan from Oberammergau in southern Germany near Bavaria.

Von Mücke demonstrated the traditional woodcarving craft that has been passed down through generations. She brought a 200-year-old Hampelmann and a jumping jack to show visitors.

"This is a very traditional product out of Oberammergau. It used to be a toy for children, but nowadays you can use it as a decoration, whatever you want," Von Mücke said. "It takes about eight hours until it's finished."

The process of bringing these authentic German artisans to Carmel requires careful relationship building, according to Michael Namius, VP of Operations for Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

"Our CEO and our former employees would go to Germany and go to these generations-old workshops and build these relationships with these artists," Namius said. "There is a bit of a sales job to tell them, 'This is the real deal. It's authentic, and it's important. And the people here will, for lack of a better word, adore you.'"

The artisans work with soft wood to create their traditional crafts, taking hours to complete each piece. Von Mücke appreciates the cultural exchange that happens at the market.

"When I'm here working at the Christkindlmarket, I talk to the people, and they also told me a lot of Carmel and Indiana," Von Mücke said.

The German artists receive special treatment during their time in Carmel.

"To a certain extent, they're treated like rock stars. We're very happy and proud of that. And it keeps them coming back," Namius said.

The authenticity extends beyond just the crafts to the entire market experience. Von Mücke noted the authentic decorations, German food and beverages available at the market.

"There you have the huts. They are decorated very authentically and determine science everywhere, also determine food and beverages," Von Mücke said. "First, I wanted to try the Käsespätzle because it's one of my favorite foods in Germany. I tried the Glühwein, it's authentic," she added.

Despite competition from other Christmas markets popping up around the state and country, Namius believes Carmel's market maintains its special appeal.

"We still have a unique hook and a special claim to we feel being the best and the most authentic," Namius said. "Maybe they have German heritage, maybe they don't. But they can either admire the craftsmanship or the story behind it."

For von Mücke, the experience represents something deeper than just commerce.

"I guess it's a beautiful way to have an exchange between both cultures, yeah, and meet other people, talk to them," von Mücke said.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open every day through Christmas Eve. Details on hours and special events online on the market's website.

