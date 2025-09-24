Celebrating culture: Lawrence students embrace Hispanic Heritage Month

LAWRENCE — Amid concerns over immigration enforcement across the country and here in Central Indiana, some Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations have been canceled or scaled back. One Lawrence elementary school is making sure students feel celebrated, something they tell WRTV is important every year, but especially right now.

More than 55% of students at Indian Creek are Spanish-speaking, one of the largest in the district.

Educators say that makes honoring cultural diversity not just important, but essential.

Inside the building, students and staff have embraced the month with music, performances, and cultural poster displays — all meant to celebrate identity and foster understanding.

“It’s important because it’s part of my culture,” said 10-year-old Audrey Pento.

For the fifth grader, Hispanic Heritage Month means more than just recognizing her roots.

“It’s important because it’s part of my culture from Honduras,” she said. “We can learn something about other cultures, and like that, if we are going to another country, we know already some of their culture.”

Posters line the walls and traditional music rings through the hallway as students proudly walk through the school dressed in clothing and waving flags that represent their heritage.

Seeing her students beam with pride is part of what makes this month so special for Sylvia Marrero, a third-grade dual-language teacher at the school.

“Every year we started adding like different activities,” Marrero said. “There’s a lot of things happening right now in the world, so we just want them to feel proud, proud of their culture, their roots.”

“Well, we’re going to celebrate no matter what we do, what’s going on,” added Principal Kevin Kemper. “That is our job as educators. To celebrate our children.”

For sixth grader Cristian Avila, who has roots from El Salvador and Mexico, the celebration was a chance to proudly share who he is.

“I was excited because I was able to represent my culture, my place where I was born and raised before I came here,” he said. “It helps them know where I’m from and where I was born and why I love my country or place.”

That pride and openness also builds bridges across cultures, students say.

“We can celebrate their cultures too, like they can celebrate us,” Pento added.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township says it has adjusted some of its Hispanic Heritage Month events, moving many celebrations inside individual school buildings.

At Indian Creek, however, students will be celebrating all month long, with a larger showcase event for families planned for next month.

The school also recognizes and celebrates other months dedicated to other cultures.