First-of-its-kind program gives free swim lessons to Lawrence students in school

LAWRENCE — For some kids, swimming is a summer staple. But for children who can’t swim, the water can be a dangerous place and even deadly. A Central Indiana school district is trying to turn the tide to try and save lives.

‘Operation Water Safety,’ started by the MSD of Lawrence Townships, gets kids out of the classroom and brings them to the pool for hands-on water safety training.

Lawrence Township fourth graders are diving into the experience — including Jahmir Breedlove from Brook Park Elementary School.

“We’re learning how to be strong swimmers.”

The nine-year-old said he doesn’t remember having an official swim lesson until now.

WRTV

The program is designed to give students more than just safety instruction — it also helps them enjoy the water.

“It not only does the water safety piece, but we spend the last 5 to 10 minutes just letting them have fun and enjoy the water,” said Matthew Moen, the district’s aquatic director.

Matthew Moen came up with the idea nearly six years ago with the school’s superintendent --- providing access was one of the main goals.

WRTV

“There are tons of these kids that haven’t been near a pool or don’t have a good relationship with the pool,” he told WRTV. “So they’re coming here during school day for free. It doesn’t cost them a dime. We’ve got extra suits if they don’t have suits, or they don’t have towels, we take care of that.”

Students say the experience is fun — and valuable.

“I think it’s really cool, and it’s really fun,” said fourth grader Taryah Humphrey.

“I think it’s really fun too, and it’s a lot of practice,” added classmate Ariyah Allen.

Each fourth-grade class in the district participates in swim sessions. Moen said the program is a starting point that introduces students to water in a safe, supportive environment.

WRTV

London Motley and Payton Divine were also fourth graders who felt more comfortable in the water after their swim session on Thursday.

“You’re not going to learn to swim per se in 2 days, but it really creates a nice springboard into further bringing them back to the pool, creating a comfort level.”

Lawrence Township officials plan to continue the lessons as students move through school.

Moen said the program is unique across Indiana.

All 1,100 fourth graders in the district will participate in swim lessons through December. The students are bused to Lawrence Central and Lawrence North High Schools, where Lawrence Swim team staff teach each session.

A report from the Indiana Department of Health shows minority children are most at risk. According to data from the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of African American children and 45% of Hispanic children have little to no swimming ability. That rate falls to 40% for white children.

State health officials say removing barriers such as the cost and location of swim lessons is key to addressing this disparity.