Local jazz artist earns national recognition while uplifting Indiana’s jazz culture

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence-based jazz artist is getting national recognition for more than just his sound. Brandon Meeks is using his music to highlight the cultural roots of jazz while working to put Indiana on the map in the national music conversation.

When Meeks’ fingers move across his bass, the sound that follows carries more than melody.

For him, jazz is deeply tied to history, identity, and responsibility.

“As a jazz artist, I really like to make sure the narrative around jazz’s Black American heritage and culture is at the forefront of the narrative,” Meeks said.

WRTV

Music has long been Meeks’ passion, and he says it serves as a vessel for storytelling passed down through generations.

“I carry an ancestral story in the music,” he said.

The Lawrence-based musician performs and shares that message across Central Indiana, but his work has recently drawn national attention.

Meeks was named the winner of the 2026 Creative Capital State of the Art Prize for Indiana, making him the first Hoosier recipient to earn a $10,000 unrestricted grant with the award.

“I recently won the 2026 Creative Capital State of the Art Prize for Indiana,” Meeks told WRTV.

“Getting this level of national recognition it’s a level of validation and also an opportunity to kind of bring my community in Indianapolis into the national conversation around jazz and black culture,” he added.

Meeks plans to use the grant to uplift other local musicians through his project 'Unsung Giants.'

“It’s a performance project that takes conversations with under-recognized Indiana jazz artists and turns their stories into new music and in live concerts,” Meeks said.

His advocacy has already made an impact on fellow musicians, including drummer Richard 'Sleepy" Floyd, who frequently works alongside Meeks.

“He’s always been a step ahead of everybody else,” Floyd said.

WRTV

Floyd runs the Inspire Music Collective that provides space for artists to play like Meeks.

It also provides music lessons for youth.

Together, the bassist and drummer aim to share the rich roots of jazz while showing young people that they belong in this space too.

“I think it’s important to for them to see that anything’s possible and that you have, you know, individuals that look like you that are really pushing for excellence,” Floyd said.

Meeks believes that visibility can open doors for emerging artists.

“It kind of shows other artists, especially those coming up, that there’s alternative lanes that you can pursue,” he said.

Meeks hopes the national spotlight extends beyond his own career and shines on Indiana as a whole.

“What I really hope to see happen is for Indianapolis and Indiana kind of be elevated into the national conversation on Black culture and jazz music in general,” he said.

What’s next

Meeks will host the Unsung Giants jazz concert series later this summer.

The free outdoor series is supported through grants from the Indy Arts Council and the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation.

The concert series begins June 21 and will take place at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus Amphitheater in Lawrence.

—

Naja Woods is the In Your Community senior reporter for Lawrence/Hancock counties. She started her journalism career in 2019 after graduating from Knox College in Illinois. She’s always looking forward to making a difference by empowering the diverse communities throughout the area and helping share their unique perspectives through storytelling. Share your story ideas and important issues with Naja by emailing news@wrtv.com.