Can this old building become Bloomington's new police headquarters?

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department wants to move out of its aging building on 3rd Street. An abandoned medical building might be the best option, but the city does not know if the structure can handle the conversion.

WRTV

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission greenlit a feasibility study for 714 South Rogers Street during their meeting Monday night. An engineering firm will take two months to walk through the building, inspect the structure, and determine if it would work as a police station.

The redevelopment commission is hopeful for good results because a conversion would be a financially preferable option when compared to constructing a new police station from the ground up.

WRTV

"It is still an ugly building, but to replace that building in today's market, you're looking at several million dollars," said Bloomington Redevelopment Commission executive director Anna Killion-Hanson.

714 South Rogers emerged as the leading option for a new police headquarters in January. Back then, Bloomington Police Chief Michael Diekhoff described serious issues with the current headquarters, including flooding and space constraints.

WRTV

"We can't really expand our investigative division because there's no place to make new offices," Diekhoff told WRTV in January. "When we bring everyone in to do roll call, there's not enough space for officers to sit. We have to do something with our current space because we've simply outgrown it."

The city will determine if it will move forward with 714 South Rogers as a possibility for BPD after the feasibility study is completed.

—

Taj Simmons is the In Your Community reporter for Monroe and Morgan counties. He joined WRTV in August of 2023. The Oakland, CA native is not a Hoosier by birth, but is excited to learn all about the area and tell the stories of the people who make this state feel like home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Taj by emailing him at taj.simmons@wrtv.com.