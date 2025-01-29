Bloomington Police Department hopes to move out of aging headquarters

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department's goal is to protect and serve its community, but it can no longer protect its 3rd Street headquarters from floods and water leaks. The department wants a new home and it has the perfect place in mind.

Bloomington Police Department Flooding in the Bloomington Police Department headquarters building.

"We have to do something with our current place because we have simply outgrown it," said Bloomington Police Chief Michael Diekhoff. "It's getting more expensive to upkeep the building."

The city and police department are focusing on an abandoned four-story concrete complex on Rogers Street as the potential new headquarters. The building is already owned by the city and was part of the former Bloomington Hospital campus.

"The Rogers Street property is an obvious solution that we just had not considered yet," said Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson. "This is what we believe is a 50-year fix, it's really a no-brainer."

Thomson, Diekhoff, and other city officials unveiled the proposed move in a public meeting Monday night.

The city does not have to build a new headquarters from the ground up, but the potential new police headquarters would still need 18 months and $22 million for a remodel. That money would come from a bond after approval from the public and city council.

Thomson said the city no longer has the option to not pay for police station upgrades.

"The current building is in desperate need of repairs," Thomson "The choice really is to spend upwards of a million dollars to demolish the building or to invest in a renovation and make the best use of that infrastructure."

A previous proposal to move police headquarters to the historic Showers Building, which also houses City Hall, is no longer preferred because of logistical complications.

"It was a matter of building inside of a building rather than having an existing building that did the work," Thomson said.

Diekhoff said the police department needs to find more space immediately because the current building limits how his officers can operate.

"We can't really expand our investigative division because there's no place to make new offices," Diekhoff said. "When we do roll call, there's no parking. The space we do roll call in is really small, so there's no place for officers to sit."

If the relocation plan does go forward, Thomson estimates the Bloomington Police Department could move to Rogers Street in 2027.