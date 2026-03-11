$1 IPS building sale will help dozens more students with autism across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A charter school focused on serving students with autism is now expanding to a second location, and it comes thanks to a $1 building sale from Indianapolis Public Schools.

“Public schools are wonderful… they can only do so much," Michael Gilbert, a parent of a current and past student at Dynamic Minds Academy, stated.

“Everyone here is here for the purpose to support these kids," Samantha Bandy, the Education Director at Dynamic Minds, said.

Gilbert has two kids on the autism spectrum.

“I want my kid to want to learn, and when you have a kid that's on the spectrum, sometimes that's really difficult," he explained.

Their lives all changed when Gilbert learned of Dynamic Minds Academy.

“I’ve got a kid where, when we were in public school, was failing, was not able to read," he said. "Now I've got a kid that, he’s not only reading on his grade level, he is on track for a diploma."

“We have a lot of students who come to us either from ABA or public school... and they haven’t seen success in those environments," Bandy stated.

DMA serves kids on the spectrum from kindergarten to 12th grade. The school partners with the Hope Source clinic, which offers applied behavioral analysis, for an experience that combines therapy with school.

“Everyone gets education and ABA therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, mental health services - all in one location," Bandy explained.

The academy is almost fully enrolled at their building on the city's northeast side. Right now, they have about 184 students on a waitlist to tour.

That's why they decided to express interest when IPS announced it was selling the Raymond Brandes School 65 building. It comes after a state appeals court ruled last year that the district must sell the building for just $1 to any interested school.

Bandy is hoping the addition of a second building will help them serve even more students with autism while also giving more families across the city the option of this kind of environment.

“All of those families who would love a program like this but can’t travel - it's going to open doors for them," she shared.

“I want more parents to see that change," Gilbert said. "And see that light going, ‘Yes they can do this, I know they can do this,' they just need the right environment.”

Leaders and parents just hope the expansion doesn't stop here.

“‘Raising the awareness of how different the needs are for children with autism," Bandy stated. "There's so many little things traditional schools could tweak about their classrooms, their programs, to help these students have success."

“I’m hoping that DMA can show that the system works and that maybe we get more of these that can help other people," Gilbert said.

Bandy told WRTV they hope to open the new location by the 2027-2028 school year.

