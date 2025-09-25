30-foot LED sculpture sparks mixed reactions in Broad Ripple

BROAD RIPPLE — A new piece of artwork is making its way to Broad Ripple!

Construction just began on a new 30-foot-tall LED sculpture, which will sit right in the cultural district. However, it's something that's causing mixed reactions from those across the community.

“Oh that is really cool."

“What is it?"

“I had no idea we were getting a sculpture."

Those are some of the reactions we got from those around Broad Ripple on Thursday, when we showed them renderings of the new art piece. It's titled Gavin-Divergence and was created by Indiana-born artist Jason Myers using metal, recycled scrap steel and other building materials.

“First thing I thought was we had our own little iron giant version in Broad Ripple," Chris Cunnington, General Manager at The Wild Goose Exchange, said.

“I think it’s great, I love when people are expressive and I love random. It felt random. So I’m like, yeah, that’s awesome," Gogo Walker, who works at Pitaya, said.

Both Chris and Gogo work down the street from the installation.

“I can’t wait to see how it looks going up," Chris told WRTV. "I’m a big supporter of art work.”

“This is the arts district, so someone's expression being a giant piece of art, I think that’s super cool," Gogo said with a laugh.

While some are excited about the new piece of art, others told us off-camera they were not happy about the new sculpture, saying it was "ugly," "depressing," and even a "safety issue,"

If you look online, you can also see a number of residents who are against it. Some even started a NextDoor group called 'Say NO to this sculpture.' Right now that group has 162 members.

“Not everybody has to like it," Chris said. "I think we all get our own opinions, but I'm just thankful we get an opportunity to share art and have art in our community."

WRTV reached out the team behind the project to see their thoughts on the controversy. In a statement they said:

“The sculpture is designed to reflect the creativity, diversity, and energy that make Broad Ripple such a vibrant and unique place. We’re excited to see this project take shape and look forward to sharing Gavin-Divergence with all who live in and visit the Village." Tag Birge, Founder of Birge Family Foundation

"The more the merrier," Gogo said. "Bring it in. We want all of it."

Construction crews are currently laying the foundation for the pedestal of the sculpture. It should be completed in the coming weeks.