A hug, a smile and a friend: How one event spread love and connection on Christmas day

NORA — After a two-year break, Coffee, Donuts & Love came back in full swing this year. Their goal? To bring together anyone who may be alone this holiday season and spread some joy, smiles and a lot of laughter.

“We wanted to be here to welcome people, give them a hug - sometimes they don’t have hugs," Linda Roberts, who attended the event with her husband, said.

Music filled the air, and conversations flowed as people from all across the Indianapolis community gathered at Faith Church on Christmas Day.

“Me and my wife, we have no family left, so we don’t have anything to do during the holidays, so this is good for us," Bill Woolf told WRTV, fighting back tears.

For people like Woolf, the holidays are a time to give back.

“I used to help with Mozel Sanders [Foundation]. I was one of the cooks in the kitchen," he explained.

That's why he wanted to come to this event, to continue paying it forward.

“I'm very excited for what's going on here," Woolf said. "We just have to wait and see what the Lord provides.”

For other attendees, it was a place to find connection.

“I know a lot of people don’t really have family or friends to spend the holiday with, so I really feel like this was a really good opportunity for the community and just welcoming people," Yahir Alejo said. "My sons love it, and I’m really, I’m grateful for this.”

“We’re just here because we love others, we’re Christians. We love Jesus, this is his Birthday, and so we want to celebrate and make it a great day for others," Linda Roberts said with a smile.

Overall, it showed that people who may have never met before can still come together and enjoy some good coffee, donuts and conversations.

“You can just sit at home, or you can come out and be a part of a loving community," Celeste, another attendee, said. "And that just means so much to be able to do that - to give back.”

