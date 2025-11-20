Big changes coming to 86th Street? Nora residents share their thoughts on potential mixed-use complex

NORA — A new apartment complex could be on its way to Nora.

The plans, from Indianapolis developer T.M. Crowley & Associates, include more than 250 units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, and it will sit at 1010 E 86th Street.

Nora residents share their thoughts on potential mixed-use apartment complex

Right now, the site is home to Winterton office park, which was built out in the 1960s. If approved, the new complex will include two mixed-use buildings, a six-story and a three-story structure, with room for restaurants, offices and other uses.

Residents WRTV spoke with said it's par for the course for this area.

"It's changed dramatically," Matt Winston said.

Winston has lived in Nora for nearly 50 years.

“When I first moved up to the north side, I was working at 91st and Meridian Street, and I was living at 96th and Meridian… and the only building up here was the building I worked in," he said with a laugh.

Over the years, that has all changed.

“The great thing about the Nora area is that there’s so much in such a condensed area," Winston exclaimed.

And another major addition could be on the way.

“Right now, the plans we are looking at about 256 dwelling units," Auboni Hart, Chief Communications Officer for the Department of Metropolitan Development, stated.

Last week, the city gave preliminary approval for developers to build a new mixed-use apartment complex at the 86th Street site.

“I definitely feel like housing all across Indianapolis is a big need right now," Hart said. "And that is something this department is focused on.”

“They [developers] were willing to, on the front end, work with both the residents in the area and Nora-Northside community council to come up with something that was workable," Winston said.

It is part of the reason why Winston and many other residents welcome the addition.

“Of course you’d like to be able to see more single-family housing, but we’ve gone from - there’s not really anything to development, it’s all into redevelopment," Winston explained.

However, others we spoke with off-camera told WRTV they're weary of another high-priced apartment complex coming to their area.

The city emphasized that no decision has been made yet.

“I think that we will have to kind of wait and see what they decide," Hart said. "And if they should go forward, then we will see about what the construction process will look like."

“Nora Plaza has really turned a corner and Nora Plaza has become more upscale, and so I think it’s going to add to the upscaleness of the Nora area," Winston said.

Developers have only received preliminary approval from the Metropolitan Development Commission Hearing Examiner. Now, the plans move to the commissioners to be decided. If approved, they will move it forward to the city-county council.

