Bike riders urge awareness as number of cyclists hit and killed hits record high

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers across Indianapolis' north side have safety concerns, and it comes as the number of cyclists hit and killed on Indy streets reached a record high this year.

“Anybody who rides and has friends who ride, we know somebody who has been severely injured, possibly disabled and potentially killed while just getting to work or getting to the park," Anthony Cherolis said.

Cherolis is the executive director of Central Indiana Cycling and a seasoned cyclist himself.

"I don't have a car. I haven't had one since 2010," Cherolis said.

He's experienced the ups and downs of the Indy roads.

“Some corridors are wonderful and connected," he said. "And other areas of the city, it’s like they never heard of a sidewalk.”

“People are trying to take more advantage of our infrastructure and whatnot, and unfortunately, in a lot of places it’s not super great," Eric Holt said.

Holt is the founder of Safe Streets Indy, a website that collects data surrounding pedestrian and bicyclist safety across the city.

Data from Safe Streets Indy shows eight cyclists have been hit and killed on Indianapolis roads this year. 11 cyclists were hit, and it resulted in serious injury. 150 cyclists were hit but left with no serious injuries.

“Both serious injuries and fatalities involving bicyclists, those numbers are unfortunately up," Holt explained. “Anytime that we see an increase, we start to get a little concerned."

On Thursday, IMPD North District posted on Facebook, reminding both drivers and cyclists to be aware when out on the roads.

“What we’re hearing is that intersections across the Monon, from here all the way up to 96th street, is there’s crashes, and we don’t want anybody to get hurt," Shane Foley, Captain for IMPD North District, said.

That increasing number led some neighborhoods to take matters into their own hands. On 52nd Street, neighbors put together a tactical urbanism project that includes barriers, vertical delineators and freshly painted bike lanes. The goal is to remind drivers of the trail crossing just down the road.

“Anytime drivers are approaching the Monon, we do really want them to slow down, be aware of the surroundings, be aware of pedestrians/cyclists who might dart out in front of them," Foley stated.

“Even if it looks like a calm neighborhood crossing, treat it like a dangerous crossing and keep your eyes and ears open," Cherolis said.

Because what's most important:

"Getting everyone home safe," Holt said.

On IMPD's Facebook post, they stated neither pedestrians/cyclists nor motorists have an absolute right of way.