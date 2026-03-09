Bloomington plans safety overhaul for Indiana Ave, invites residents to provide input on design

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is considering safety improvements to Indiana Avenue, and they want local residents to share their thoughts on the design and what's needed to make the area safer.

“Everybody in their time in Bloomington has had an experience with this corridor, either positively or negatively," Hank Duncan, Safe Streets Program Manager with the City of Bloomington, said.

“I work here frequently, so I get to hear all the traffic that goes down the road," Emily Frey, an IU student and employee at the Indiana Hoosiers Team Store - which sits on Indiana Ave - stated.

“I think Indiana Avenue is fine the way that it is right now," Jarrod Cox, another IU student, exclaimed.

Indiana Avenue has long served as a connection point in Bloomington, bridging the downtown area to the Indiana University campus.

But it's a roadway students - and residents - have mixed feelings about.

“It’s worked for years," Cox said. "I don’t see any problems with it right now and I don’t see any reason to change it.”

“One of my biggest pet peeves and concerns is the cars that will rev their engines and absolutely fly down it, disrupting all of the class buildings, students, pedestrians and [those on] Kirkwood," Frey explained.

“This project is an infrastructure project to make it safer and more comfortable for all street users in Bloomington," Duncan explained.

Duncan is one of the leaders of the Indiana Avenue Safety Improvement Plan. Started back in 2024, the plan focuses on the area between Smith Avenue and 10th Street.

“We know from the data that people are getting hurt here, people are dying here, and there is a responsibility of the city to change that," Duncan stated.

According to Duncan, in the past five years, there have been over 160 reported motor vehicle crashes on the roadway. Nine of those were fatal or severe injury crashes.

He hopes the new plan will improve those numbers and make the roadway a safer space for all users.

“Bloomington residents, students, and visitors are experiencing life-altering situations along this corridor," Duncan exclaimed. "[So] the main engineering improvements that we’re looking at along the corridor are improved pedestrian crossings… improved bus stops… a more connected, protected bicycle network... and added traffic calming infrastructure."

The city will hold its fourth public outreach meeting for the project on Thursday, March 12. Duncan encourages anyone to come out and share their thoughts.

"We're hoping for more engagement," he stated. “We genuinely want to know as a resident how this concept would affect your life in Bloomington."

For students like Frey, she has an idea of what she would want to see.

“Possibly street limit signs," Frey said. "I know that a lot of students use this road frequently just to get to campus, so just making sure that the sidewalks are up to standards and patching the uneven roads and stuff like that.”

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Bloomington City Hall, 401 North Morton Street.

Those unable to attend the meeting can also provide feedback by completing an online survey. You can find that here.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.