Broad Ripple seeks public's vision for the future of the village

BROAD RIPPLE — What do you want the future of Broad Ripple to look like? Well now, the city is inviting residents to give their thoughts, all with the goal of shaping a new future for the city.

WRTV went around Broad Ripple on Tuesday to see what local businesses are thinking for the future. The theme we heard all day, community.

“If we can make it better, great, but just being true to what the village is," Elizabeth Shikany exclaimed.

“The village sort of is what it is," Jeremy Graves said.

Work is beginning on a new Master Development Plan, created to help revitalize Broad Ripple. It's thanks to a partnership between Indy Economic Development Inc. and the Friends of Broad Ripple Village.

“We wanna give people the opportunity to be heard," Bo Boroski said.

Boroski is with Friends of Broad Ripple Village, a non-profit focused on enhancing the quality of life in the village. They're hosting four community meetings to get input from residents, businesses and other stakeholders on what they want to see in the future.

“The last thing we wanted to do was walk in there tonight or any night and say, ‘Hey, we’ve put a plan together for you, tell us what you think,'" he explained. "We’re doing just the inverse, we’re saying, 'Tell us what you think and we’re gonna put a plan together.'”

That's why they're inviting community members to these meetings, to give them a chance to talk about what they want to see.

“There’s a ton of emotion in Broad Ripple for the people that live here, work here and play here… and we’re trying to use that to our advantage," Boroski said.

The businesses we spoke with said they're hopeful these meetings will help keep Broad Ripple the unique and locally-focused community that it is.

“As long as there is change that comes, it's true to the culture of the village. What people have already built. What we can build on top of that," Elizabeth Shikany, owner of Marigold Clothing, said.

“Making it a family-friendly environment so that people feel safe here to come out with their families," Jeanette Footman, co-owner of Perk Up Cafe, stated. "Very diverse businesses too.”

“Whatever can bring more people to the village so we can all enjoy the space together, I think is cool and important," Jeremy Graves, store manager with Runners Forum, said.

Boroski told WRTV they want to hear all opinions, and they are welcoming anyone to come to these meetings and share their thoughts.

“We want Broad Ripple to be a better version of itself," Boroski exclaimed. "And they [residents] will shape the clay to determine what’s next.”

The organizations have hired CSO Architects and former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard as consultants for the project, which is being funded through public and private sources.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Indianapolis Art Center. Three more will happen in the near future.