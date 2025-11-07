Carmel office park launches coat drive to help students and families in need during Indiana's cold months

CARMEL — Businesses in one north side office park are working together to help those in need.

Carmel Gateway is hosting its annual coat drive. They're collecting all kinds of winter wear, all of which will be donated to students and families in need at MSD Washington Township Schools.

This year, however, is a little different, as the office park is reaching out to the community to come alongside them and donate coats for North Central High School students and their families.

“It gets cold in Indiana, and we want to support kids to stay warm," Kennedy Gallagher, Community and Marketing Manager for Carmel Gateway, said.

It's the number of people that may surprise you.

“We get clients who are new to the country as well as new to the state," Katey Humphries, Director of Supportive Services with Exodus Refugee, stated. "So if people are experiencing their first winter, they need all the basics.”

“A lot of students are experiencing winter for the first time," Julianne Shannon, a social worker with North Central High School, said.

Leaders at MSD Washington Township Schools have watched the need grow.

“Rising rental costs and just lack of affordable housing has really had such an impact on parents being able to just provide basic needs for their children at times," Crystal Haslett, Coordinator of Student Support Services for MSD Washington Township Schools, explained.

“A lot of money is going towards just food and shelter, so sometimes the things like winter wear or even socks or hygiene items… they become lower on the priority list," Shannon said.

That's why something as simple as a coat drive like this one matters.

“We rely on community partners to be able to fill in some of the gaps when families are experiencing just multiple stressors," Haslett said.

“Kids need to stay warm, so we wanted to support them in ways that are bigger needs than just toy drives," Gallagher explained.

They said it's because little things like this can go a long way.

“These students will eventually be here, working in our office spaces," Gallagher said. "And we want to be able to help them grow, even as they're just starting out as students here in our community.”

“It’s meeting an immediate need and also sending a message of welcome and goodwill to our new neighbors," Humphries exclaimed.

New or gently used coats (adult sizes)

Gloves, hats and scarves

New socks (adult sizes)

New underwear (adult sizes)

Community donors can drop donations at their PARC building in the bins by the door at 550 E. 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

You have until November 28 to donate.

