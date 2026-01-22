City leaders respond to dangerous speeding concerns on 38th Street

BUTLER-TARKINGTON — People who live in Indy's Butler-Tarkington neighborhood are raising concerns over speeding on 38th Street, a problem they said makes the roadway extremely dangerous.

Now, city leaders are getting involved - hoping to make the area safer for drivers and residents alike.

“38th Street has been a constant drumbeat of concern," John Barth, City County Councilor for District 7, said.

It's a street may residents told WRTV they have problems with.

“That should not be the way traffic runs," Amani Tre Niner said with a laugh.

Tre Niner has lived in the neighborhood his whole life and now owns several businesses right off 38th Street.

“I’ve seen the traffic flow make things dangerous," he explained. "I’ve seen people in route to work and maybe be late, and then drive in a way that they late, in a place that does not allow for late drivers.”

“You see motorists pick up speed about Meridian, and if they hit the light correctly on Michigan, they can get really, really fast," Barth said.

He said many of his constituents have brought up the issue.

“Several people have told me that they always try to find alternative routes to 38th Street," Barth explained. "Like they’ll cut through Butler or they’ll go south through Crown Hill because they don’t want to be on 38th Street because of the speed.”

The speed limit on the stretch of 38th Street between Michigan Road and Capital Avenue is 45 mph. When IMPD was out doing enforcement there the other day, they clocked cars going as fast as 68, even 74 mph. WRTV saw the same when we were out there on Wednesday morning.

“Several cars were stopped, of course. We had four citations that were issued, but we had a lot more warnings that were issued," Drew Brown, Public Information Officer with IMPD, said.

He warned that even more enforcement could be on the way.

“This is a community effort," Brown exclaimed. "This is not just the police going out and choosing ‘hey, I wanna do it here one day.’ This is a direct response to things that we’re seeing and what we’re hearing from our neighbors.”

But for residents like Tre Niner, that won't solve the main issues on this roadway.

“I wish they would get rid of that bus line, maybe reroute it a different way. Maybe widen the roads, partition to have extra lanes or something," he said.

If you have a traffic issue you want addressed, IMPD said you can contact your local district offices or you can go to Indy.gov and search 'traffic enforcement' to submit a concern.

