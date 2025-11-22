Controversial 'Gavin-Divergence' sculpture arrives in Broad Ripple, turning heads and opinions for residents

BROAD RIPPLE — A controversial figure has finally arrived in Broad Ripple.

'Gavin-Divergence' is a 30-foot-tall LED sculpture created using metal, recycled scrap steel and other building materials. Since it was first introduced back in May, it's been raising eyebrows and sparking conversations all over the Broad Ripple community.

Some called it a protector. Others called it Slenderman. That was the range of responses WRTV got when we asked people their thoughts on the new sculpture on Friday.

“I was surprised, I was like, 'Whoa.' It was big," Ray Davis said with a laugh.

“It looks like something from what's that TV show, Stranger Things," Anthony Grinston said.

“Broad Ripple’s already vibrant, so it just adds that 'umph' to what it already is," KJ Hicks exclaimed.

“All good art sort of initiates discussion," Jason Myers stated.

Myers is the artist behind 'Gavin-Divergence.' He spoke with WRTV about the inspiration behind his newest piece.

“He’s not static," Myers explained. "He’s in a forward momentum, which kind of reflects, like, the resilience of humans and the fact that our inner strength always pushes us forward.”

He knows the piece has been controversial.

“When you see residents taking stake in what’s going in their village or their community, that’s a good sign. That’s a positive sign," Myers stated.

“The dialogue is wonderful cause it means people are engaged and care about the direction Broad Ripple is going,' Tag Birge, Co-Founder of the Birge Family Foundation, said.

The Birge Family Foundation helped spearhead the campaign to bring the sculpture to the village.

“Broad Ripple is a jewel in our community. It is the original art and cultural hub, but it has been dramatically underinvested," Birge explained. "And so I saw art as a way to activate the area, civic engagement, boost the local economy, help the local businesses, reduce crime.”

“Bringing new art to life in an area can really inspire a lot of change and can inspire reinvigoration," Myers stated.

They hope it continues to spark conversations and change in the future.

“If it attracts more art and galleries and artists and restaurants and business and all of that, then it did its job, and I think that’s most important," Myers said.

WRTV

Others we spoke with agree.

“I think it’s good for the aesthetic of Broad Ripple. I think it’s a major attraction that’s going to bring more people in," Hicks

“I like that better than that dancing lady downtown," Grinston told WRTV with a laugh.

Birge and Myers said they hope to bring more art to the Broad Ripple area, and they are currently working on plans.

