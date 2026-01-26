Dangerous road conditions persist across Indiana as cleanup efforts for winter storm begin

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the snow has stopped falling, the next step for state agencies is to make sure the interstates and highways are safe for people to get back to driving.

If you saw those roadways on Monday, you could see some progress had been made, but officials told WRTV that this is just the beginning of the process, and they warned that the dangers are still out there.

“We’re seeing a lot of chaos," Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police stated.

“We’re working to get it as removed as possible," Jordan Yaney, spokesperson for INDOT, said.

Now that the snow has stopped, the clean-up process begins.

“During a snow event, our goal is to keep wheel tracks on the road — like one lane clear with a clear path for your tires to go — so that you can see where you need to be," Yaney explained. "Once we move into the cleanup process, the ultimate goal is getting it clean from white line to white line on every road that we maintain.”

Hundreds of plows, 830 to be exact, were out on Monday doing that work. However, Yaney said the cold temperatures aren't helping the process.

“We’re hoping that the temperatures can warm up a bit so we can start using salt," he said. "If it's under 15 degrees, salt is really not that effective."

“All the roads are still snow-covered," Perrine stated. "You might get on a highway where you’re on some dry concrete that you can see, but I can assure you that doesn’t last long.”

ISP has seen the dangers of these roadways all weekend.

“Our call board is completely full right now. We have as many troopers as possible out answering those calls, but it’s not looking like it's slowing down anytime soon," Perrine said.

In the past 36 hours, ISP said they've seen 129 crashes, including 14 with injuries, 121 slide-offs and 398 motorist assists. These numbers just continue to grow.

“The selfish way that people are driving, [it's] creating very hazardous conditions for everyone else," Perrine said.

As the process to get back to normal continues, both organizations urge people to just be considerate.

“If they’re not essential workers or if it’s not an emergency, they should be staying home," Perrine stated. "We’re seeing a lot of people out that shouldn’t be.”

“If you have to go out, allow extra time, increase that following distance and take it slow," Yaney said.

INDOT said its trucks will continue working around the clock to get these roadways as clear as possible.

The travel warning that directed all Marion County residents to stay off the roads while city crews went about plowing ends at midnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, there will be a travel watch, meaning streets could still be slippery and side streets hard to navigate, while an advisory on Wednesday will recommend that only essential drivers be out and about.

